The post ‘Jaws’ Chowed Down On $16 Million In 50th Anniversary Re-Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first blockbuster in history, Jaws, chowed down on $16 million in its 50th anniversary re-release, swimming onto regular and premium theaters including IMAX and Dolby Cinema. Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss stand next to a giant man eating Great White Shark with a hook piercing through it in a scene from the film ‘Jaws’, 1975. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images) Getty Images Jaws By The Numbers Director Steven Spielberg’s iconic cinematic adaptation of Peter Benchley’s best selling novel, with a screenplay by Benchley and Carl Gottlieb, became a sensation after the studio opted for a wide release and massive public relations push unlike anything seen before. The concept of “opening weekend” and “blockbuster” were born, and haven’t left our box office vernacular since. Grossing more than $123 million in its initial release, Jaws was quickly put back into theaters and topped $132 million with its international box office and domestic box office totals. With re-releases after the 1970s bringing in another $7 million or so prior to the 50th anniversary this year, Jaws sat atop $470 million from its initial half-decade of blockbuster releases and re-releases. This year’s anniversary helped boost Jaws past $490 million, when it overperformed with $16 million in a summer that saw plenty of ups and downs for studio tentpoles. Forbes‘Jaws’ New 50th Anniversary Release And Documentary Get Better With AgeBy Mark Hughes While Superman was flying high and resetting the DC cinematic world, Marvel was laid low with three films all failing to top $525 million. Most of the blockbuster business this year has been a family affair, where prioritizing child viewers but giving parents enough to keep them happy proved a winning strategy, while adult-focused projects only secured a few seats at the top-10 box office table. Jaws saw the opening, and took… The post ‘Jaws’ Chowed Down On $16 Million In 50th Anniversary Re-Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The first blockbuster in history, Jaws, chowed down on $16 million in its 50th anniversary re-release, swimming onto regular and premium theaters including IMAX and Dolby Cinema. Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss stand next to a giant man eating Great White Shark with a hook piercing through it in a scene from the film ‘Jaws’, 1975. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images) Getty Images Jaws By The Numbers Director Steven Spielberg’s iconic cinematic adaptation of Peter Benchley’s best selling novel, with a screenplay by Benchley and Carl Gottlieb, became a sensation after the studio opted for a wide release and massive public relations push unlike anything seen before. The concept of “opening weekend” and “blockbuster” were born, and haven’t left our box office vernacular since. Grossing more than $123 million in its initial release, Jaws was quickly put back into theaters and topped $132 million with its international box office and domestic box office totals. With re-releases after the 1970s bringing in another $7 million or so prior to the 50th anniversary this year, Jaws sat atop $470 million from its initial half-decade of blockbuster releases and re-releases. This year’s anniversary helped boost Jaws past $490 million, when it overperformed with $16 million in a summer that saw plenty of ups and downs for studio tentpoles. Forbes‘Jaws’ New 50th Anniversary Release And Documentary Get Better With AgeBy Mark Hughes While Superman was flying high and resetting the DC cinematic world, Marvel was laid low with three films all failing to top $525 million. Most of the blockbuster business this year has been a family affair, where prioritizing child viewers but giving parents enough to keep them happy proved a winning strategy, while adult-focused projects only secured a few seats at the top-10 box office table. Jaws saw the opening, and took…

‘Jaws’ Chowed Down On $16 Million In 50th Anniversary Re-Release

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 07:36
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016938-1.06%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00548-10.74%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0002864-5.94%
Hooked Protocol
HOOK$0.09346-8.94%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$0.9564-1.65%

The first blockbuster in history, Jaws, chowed down on $16 million in its 50th anniversary re-release, swimming onto regular and premium theaters including IMAX and Dolby Cinema.

Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss stand next to a giant man eating Great White Shark with a hook piercing through it in a scene from the film ‘Jaws’, 1975. (Photo by Universal Pictures/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Jaws By The Numbers

Director Steven Spielberg’s iconic cinematic adaptation of Peter Benchley’s best selling novel, with a screenplay by Benchley and Carl Gottlieb, became a sensation after the studio opted for a wide release and massive public relations push unlike anything seen before. The concept of “opening weekend” and “blockbuster” were born, and haven’t left our box office vernacular since.

Grossing more than $123 million in its initial release, Jaws was quickly put back into theaters and topped $132 million with its international box office and domestic box office totals. With re-releases after the 1970s bringing in another $7 million or so prior to the 50th anniversary this year, Jaws sat atop $470 million from its initial half-decade of blockbuster releases and re-releases.

This year’s anniversary helped boost Jaws past $490 million, when it overperformed with $16 million in a summer that saw plenty of ups and downs for studio tentpoles.

Forbes‘Jaws’ New 50th Anniversary Release And Documentary Get Better With AgeBy Mark Hughes

While Superman was flying high and resetting the DC cinematic world, Marvel was laid low with three films all failing to top $525 million. Most of the blockbuster business this year has been a family affair, where prioritizing child viewers but giving parents enough to keep them happy proved a winning strategy, while adult-focused projects only secured a few seats at the top-10 box office table.

Jaws saw the opening, and took a big bite out of those adults looking for something just for them at the box office, but also some of the family audience if nostalgic parents wanted to convince their kids movies could be great even as long ago as 50 years.

Forbes‘Jaws’ At 45: Joe Alves Explains Making The Most Famous Movie MonsterBy Mark Hughes

Jaws Swims Home For Summer

Adding to the appeal is the high quality of the restored version, as Jaws at 50 looks better than ever. I reviewed the 4K UHD 50th anniversary release of Jaws and you can read details here, but suffice to say the film holds up exceptionally well, including even some of the mechanical shark moments that lack today’s more polished look.

That’s part of the appeal, however, and part of what actually gives a weight and deeper sense of realism to the film despite any visual effects limitations of the era (and due to the mechanical shark usually not working as planned). The newly improved edition of Jaws brings forth the authenticity of the world of the film, how lived-in it becomes as we see deeper into its details. This isn’t a movie in which clarity reveals flaws or cinematic trickery, the camera lets the film breathe better than ever.

ForbesFantastic Four Fails? Why Marvel Struggles For Footing Post-‘Endgame’By Mark Hughes

The home release also comes with a wonderful new documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story from filmmaker and producer Laurent Bouzereau, which was released on National Geographic as well as accompanying the new home edition of Jaws. I won’t spoil some of the good reveals, but the documentary is well worth watching for fans of the movie and the filmmaker, after all of these years you’ll still learn new things.

The release of Jaws came at the midpoint between today’s films a quarter of the way through the 21st Century, and the 1920s era that saw creation of the studio system, the rise of the feature film, and the introduction of sound and beginnings of color in movies. It was part of a decade-long transition into the modern era of more grounded and realistic filmmaking, as part of the maturation of the art form.

Jaws embodied just about every aspect of that transition and maturation, including prominence of the filmmaker’s vision combined with blockbuster approach to production and marketing, and awareness of audience demographic appeal. It remains one of the most consequential and enduring films in cinema history.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/markhughes/2025/09/25/jaws-chowed-down-on-16-million-in-50th-anniversary-re-release/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to The Block , US SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated at a Georgetown University conference that the SEC will investigate and enforce the law regarding conflicts of interest in the crypto industry. Atkins stated that if conflicts of interest are discovered, standards will be established and they will be investigated and dealt with. Regarding the Trump family's crypto project, World Liberty Financial ( WLF ), and related transactions, Atkins stated that he could not comment on specific companies or products, but emphasized that the SEC has a responsibility to act in accordance with existing regulations. Furthermore, Atkins has promoted the "Innovation Exemption" and " Project Crypto " to improve digital asset regulation.
Union
U$0.010492-1.19%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0463-11.53%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.518-1.20%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 08:36
Partager
Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

What prompted Tether to proceed with this move, and why did they choose Ethereum for the USDT mint?
1
1$0.009701-32.29%
Movement
MOVE$0.1102-4.00%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003233+2.99%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 08:00
Partager
Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Guthix analysis, Aster Exchange hard-coded the XPL contract index price to $1 and set the mark price cap at $1.22. After the price cap was removed, the XPL price instantly soared to $4, while prices on other platforms remained stable. Previously, the official said that the incident was due to serious negligence of the exchange operator, not a security vulnerability or attack. A comprehensive review has been launched and compensation has been promised to affected users. User funds are safe.
Plasma
XPL$1.1756+487.80%
Aster
ASTER$1.8071-19.98%
Capverse
CAP$0.11136-3.40%
Partager
PANews2025/09/26 08:09
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

The chairman of the U.S. SEC responded to the conflict of interest in the crypto industry and stressed that law enforcement will be carried out in accordance with the law

Tether mints 1 billion USDT on Ethereum – Details behind this move

Analysis: The early morning surge in XPL contract prices on Aster was due to the removal of the mark price cap.

OpenAI releases GDPval to assess AI's economic value task performance

Urgent Clarity: SEC Targets Crypto Conflicts of Interest with New Rules