JD.com starts recruiting for stablecoin on-chain event planning positions

PANews reported on August 10th that JD Technology Group recently launched recruitment for a stablecoin on-chain event planning position. This position will be responsible for developing and executing the stablecoin's on-chain growth strategy, analyzing on-chain data to optimize marketing strategies, expanding collaboration with ecosystem partners such as DeFi protocols, decentralized exchanges, and lending platforms, and planning and executing marketing campaigns. This position will also require leveraging Web3 industry resources to expand event coverage and enhance brand influence.

Job requirements include: more than 3 years of experience in Web3 growth operations or blockchain marketing, with successful on-chain activity cases; in-depth participation in the economic model design or growth activities of at least one DeFi protocol; familiarity with the market growth strategies of DeFi, PayFi and trading platform ecosystems; proficiency in DEX, lending, derivatives protocols and stablecoin application scenarios, and the ability to expand cooperation and communicate across departments.