Jenna Ortega Gets A ‘Wednesday’ Hot Toys Collectible Action Figure

Jenna Ortega Wednesday Addams 12-inch scale Hot Toys collectible action figure. Hot Toys/Sideshow Collectibles

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams is entering the realm of high-end collectibles with a 12-inch scale Hot Toys action figure.

Ortega, of course, recently returned to Netflix for Part 1 of Wednesday Season 2, nearly three years after the Addams Family spinoff series premiered in November of 2022. Created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and executive-produced and directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday Season 1 went on to become the most-viewed TV series, globally, in the history of the streaming platform.

Since then, retailers have been playing catchup with the popularity of the series with the production of several toys and collectible products, from a remote control Thing hand to eight-inch scale NECA action figures of Wednesday and even an American Girl Wednesday doll — complete with a couple of plastic bags filled with faux piranhas, inspired by the iconic opening scene of the series.

Now, Hot Toys, a high-end collectibles production company known for its life-like recreations of notable film and television characters, has announced through its U.S. distributor Sideshow Collectibles that it is producing a Wednesday Addams figure.

Although Wednesday Addams is a 12-inch (1:6) scale, the doll itself is accurately proportioned to Ortega’s real height and stands 10.6 inches tall.

According to Sideshow, the Wednesday figure is “a newly developed head sculpt with separate rolling eyeballs, meticulously crafted black hair sculpt with braided pigtails detail, and screen-accurate facial expression, skin texture and makeup to capture Wednesday’s signature deadpan charm. The figure uses a newly developed body, standing approximately 27cm (10.6 inches) tall with 25 points of articulation, replicating her physique in the show.

“It comes with eight newly developed interchangeable hands for a variety of expressive poses, from her iconic finger snap to holding a range of different accessories. The sixth scale figure is dressed in the precisely tailored Nevermore Academy uniform, including a striped blazer with magnetic shoulder features, a sweater vest, a dress shirt, a tie, a striped pleated skirt, a pair of tights and a pair of shoes.”

The Ortega Wednesday Addams figure is listed for $310 on the Sideshow Collectibles website and is expected to ship sometime between October and March 2026.

Jenna Ortega Wednesday Addams Hot Toys collectible action figure with accessories. Hot Toys/Sideshow Collectibles

What Accessories Come With Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Addams Hot Toys Figure?

Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday Hot Toys figure includes several 12-inch scale accessories, including Wednesday Addams’ satchel backpack, an umbrella, a cello with a bow, a chair, a tracker device monitor, a crystal ball with a carrying case and the character’s Nightshade Society Journal “featuring the prophetic drawing of Wednesday Addams and Joseph Crackstone,” Sideshow noted.

There are three Thing hands that come with the figure, including one of the character in its regular pose, one with a figure clicking gesture and another with a thumbs up gesture.

Each Thing hand will be magnetically attachable to the shoulders of the Wednesday figure. Also included in the release is a Wednesday series-themed base.

All eight episodes of Wednesday Season 1 are streaming on Netflix, as are the four episodes of Wednesday Season 2, Part 1. Wednesday Season 2, Part 2 — which also consists of four episodes — debuts on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

