Jennie Reaches A Chart For The First Time As Fans Show Up For Her Again

Jennie’s Ruby debuts at No. 8 on the U.K.’s Official Vinyl Albums chart, giving the Blackpink star her first vinyl win as the set also returns to three other tallies. LE BOURGET, FRANCE – DECEMBER 12: Jennie Kim from Blackpink wears a white oversize jacket, a necklace, a white ruffled and gathered mini dress, a white fluffy bag from Jacquemus, white sandals / shoes, outside the “Le Raphia” Jacquemus show on December 12, 2022 in Le Bourget, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Getty Images
More than five months after Blackpink singer Jennie released her debut solo album Ruby, the vinyl edition finally arrived on August 22. The physical drop breathes new life into the set, and it becomes a bestseller again in the United Kingdom, earning the K-pop star her first win on one list in the country as she returns to several others.
Ruby Earns Jennie Her First Vinyl Win
This frame, Ruby opens at No. 8 on the Official Vinyl Albums chart. As the title debuts, Jennie earns her first-ever appearance on the tally, which ranks the bestselling LPs on wax in the U.K.
One of the Week’s Biggest New Entries
Ruby manages the seventh-highest entry on the vinyl list during what has turned out to be a very busy week. Jennie trails behind new releases from Wolf Alice, Laufey, Deftones, Royal Otis, Pendulum, and Kingfishr. Tyler, the Creator’s Cherry Bomb reappears on the chart, hitting No. 5 — a new best for the Grammy winner’s decade-old project on the ranking.
Jennie’s Album Returns to Three Other Rankings
As it opens on the vinyl list, Ruby is also back on three other U.K. charts. The full-length reenters the Official Albums Sales list and the Official Physical Albums tally, both at No. 11. It also reappears at No. 72 on the Official Albums chart, which ranks the most-consumed titles of the week across all formats.
Ruby’s History on the Charts
Jennie’s debut has already proven its ability to reach impressive heights on several rankings. Ruby peaked at No. 2 on both the albums sales and physical albums charts, and it climbed as high as No. 3 on the all-genre albums ranking. The set has now managed at least a month on every tally it’s touched, except, of course, for the list where it debuts.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/04/jennie-reaches-a-chart-for-the-first-time-as-fans-show-up-for-her-again/