Jerome Powell Hints at Rate Cuts

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 13:35
Crypto News

Jerome Powell signals possible Fed rate cuts, sending Bitcoin near $120K and Ethereum toward all-time highs. Crypto markets surge in response.

The annual Jackson Hole Economic Symposium delivered a shock to global markets after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signaled the possibility of rate cuts as early as September. His dovish tone, a sharp departure from months of caution, was enough to send the cryptocurrency market into overdrive. Bitcoin is closing in on a new all-time high after briefly dipping to $112,000, while Ethereum staged an even stronger recovery, climbing back toward its all-time highs. Altcoins across the board followed the same explosive pattern, reigniting optimism that the next bull run may already be underway.

For investors, the timing couldn’t be more critical. With liquidity set to increase if rate cuts materialize, risk-on assets are preparing for an inflow of fresh capital. Projects like MAGACOIN FINANCE are now being highlighted as the next big opportunity, offering early participants the kind of upside that made legends out of past bull market winners.

Powell’s Sudden Shift at Jackson Hole

The Fed has kept interest rates steady between 4.25% and 4.5% for months, balancing inflation concerns with steady job growth. But Powell acknowledged that downside risks to employment are growing, hinting that the Fed may need to act soon. His remarks marked a pivot in focus – away from inflation fears and toward safeguarding the labor market. This was the green light traders had been waiting for, sparking a massive repositioning in both equities and crypto.

Crypto Reacts With Conviction

Bitcoin quickly rebounded, while Ethereum was even stronger, gaining 10% and recovering near its all-time high. Other altcoins surged as well, signaling broad-based strength in the market. The clear link between Fed policy and speculative assets was on full display, with Powell’s softer tone injecting new confidence into an already eager market.

Why This New Altcoin Is Getting Attention

Amid the broader rally, MAGACOIN FINANCE is emerging as one of the most talked-about low-cap opportunities for the upcoming bull market. With a fast-growing community, continuous development, and strong early momentum, analysts argue it mirrors the early days of coins like ADA before their breakout. What’s catching investors’ eyes is the potential for a life-changing ROI – where even a small investment could create a fortune for early movers. With limited access rounds selling out quickly, MAGACOIN FINANCE is being positioned as a rare gateway into the kind of exponential growth that defined past crypto cycles.

Why Rate Cuts Boost Crypto

The connection between monetary policy and digital assets is becoming increasingly clear. Lower rates inject liquidity into the economy, pushing investors toward higher-risk, higher-reward markets like crypto. A weaker dollar following cuts further strengthens Bitcoin’s role as a hedge, while reduced borrowing costs support innovation and leverage across the crypto space.

All Eyes on September

The Fed’s next meeting on September 16-17 will be a pivotal moment for both traditional and digital markets. Traders are already pricing in a strong chance of cuts, and crypto investors will be watching closely for confirmation. If Powell follows through, this could mark the true start of the 2025 bull run.

For now, the surge in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and altcoins underscores one key point: when the Fed loosens its grip, the crypto market doesn’t just move—it explodes. And with opportunities like MAGACOIN FINANCE leading the conversation, many believe the biggest gains are still to come.

Source: https://coindoo.com/jerome-powell-hints-at-rate-cuts-crypto-markets-explode/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
