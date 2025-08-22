Jerome Powell Speech Today Could Decide Bitcoin Price Path to $150K or Crash to $110K

How Will the Crypto Market React to FOMC Meeting and Powell's Jackson Hole Speech?

All eyes in the crypto market are locked on the Jackson Hole Summit today, where U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is set to speak at 10 AM ET. His remarks could decide the next big move for Bitcoin and altcoins, as traders weigh fears of hawkish policy against signs of a weakening economy.

Could this be the trigger for Bitcoin and altcoins to rally?

Market Fear Ahead of Powell’s Speech

Over the past week, the crypto market has experienced heavy selling. Bitcoin slipped from its highs and altcoins followed, largely because traders expect Powell to stick with a tough stance on interest rates. 

That belief has pushed the probability of a September rate cut down to around 69.5%, according to CME Fed watch tool.

But under the surface, a different picture is forming. Since the Fed’s last meeting, U.S. jobs data has taken a turn for the worse. The unemployment rate has risen to 4.2%, jobless claims are climbing, and even previous employment figures are being revised lower. 

Inflation Leaves Room for Policy Shift

Despite all these challenges, inflation is still above the FED’s 2% target. This gives the Fed more room to consider easing policy if economic conditions continue to worsen.

At the same time, corporate bankruptcies have hit their highest level since 2020, showing that businesses are struggling under tight monetary conditions.

What This Means for Bitcoin and Altcoins

If Powell hints at a possible rate cut in September, analysts say it could spark a significant short squeeze, forcing bearish traders to cover their positions and fuel a sharp rally in Bitcoin towards $150k. 

On the other hand, even if Powell keeps a hawkish tone, much of that is already priced into the market, meaning the downside could be limited.

Experts believe Powell’s hawkish tone could drag Bitcoin down toward the $110,000 mark.

what time does jerome powell speaks today?

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his highly anticipated speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium today at 10:00 a.m. ET

Who appointed jerome powell?

In November 2021, President Joe Biden renominated Powell for a second term as Fed Chair, which the Senate confirmed in May 2022.

The crypto market is crashing, but several coins have reached key support zones. Here are 5 tokens to keep an eye on and the next levels to watch.
PANews reported on August 22nd that Cosmos has officially launched Project Trinity, a stablecoin-driven delivery versus payment (DvP) settlement project jointly initiated by financial institutions including Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC), Progmat, Boostry, and Datachain. TOKI is participating as a technical partner. The project aims to leverage the IBC protocol and LCP technology to enable cross-chain atomic swaps between stablecoins and security tokens, covering blockchain platforms such as Avalanche and Quorum. Japan's stablecoin market is rapidly developing following an update to the Payment Services Act, allowing for the compliant issuance of stablecoins and promoting more efficient and secure financial transaction settlement. The security token market is also expanding, with issuance exceeding 193.8 billion yen (approximately $1.3 billion) by the end of July 2025. Project Trinity aims to ultimately achieve near 24/7 real-time settlement, reducing counterparty and synchronization risks and contributing to the upgrading of Japan's secondary market infrastructure. Furthermore, TOKI will provide cross-chain messaging and middleware support at the technical level to ensure a secure and efficient settlement system. Earlier news reported that Japan's SBI Holdings plans to complete the acquisition of a majority stake in CoinPost on October 1 .
The US bond market stayed frozen Friday morning, as the 10-year Treasury yield didn't move at all, stuck at 4.332%, while the 2-year nudged up by less than one basis point to 3.8%. But hey, that's nothing. Wall Street wasn't watching yields anyway. All eyes were locked on Jerome Powell's upcoming speech at Jackson Hole, […]
