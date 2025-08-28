Jerome Powell’s Fed Chair Replacement Imminent? PolyMarket Odds Skyrocket as Trump Team Weighs 11 Candidates

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed on Monday that interviews will begin after Labor Day to identify a successor to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, with 11 candidates under consideration.

The process, overseen by President Donald Trump and his top economic aides, could be a turning point for U.S. monetary policy as the White House pushes to realign the central bank with its agenda.

Fed Chair Succession Process Underway as Trump Team Prepares Shortlist

Bessent, the 79th U.S. Treasury Secretary, described the contenders as “very strong” and said the goal is to narrow the field to three or four finalists for Trump by fall.

“There are 11 very strong candidates. President Trump knows some of them; he doesn’t know others. We’ll begin talking to him after Labor Day,” Bessent said in a video posted on X.

He added that Trump “has a very open mind” but also “his own views” on monetary policy, insisting the next chair must be an expert in both monetary and regulatory policy, capable of running “a sprawling institution which the Fed is.”

Powell’s current term expires in May 2026, and while Trump cannot remove him over policy disagreements, the administration has clarified that it intends to install new leadership once his term ends.

The push for change stems from years of tension over rate policy, evident in July when the Fed held rates at 4.25%–4.5% for a fifth straight meeting despite two governors dissenting in favor of cuts for the first time since 1993.

The decision triggered a sharp market sell-off before markets stabilized, while Powell’s press conference removed hopes of September cuts and drove market odds of zero cuts in 2025 to 25%.

Trump has repeatedly criticized Powell, most recently in an April 17 post on Truth Social, for keeping borrowing costs too high despite tariffs and slowing growth.

Bessent said Trump respects the Fed but believes it has “lost its way” and needs leadership aligned with his priorities of lowering rates, restoring credibility, and reshaping regulation.

That stance is already reshaping the FOMC. Last week, Trump announced plans to remove Fed Governor Lisa Cook over mortgage fraud allegations while nominating Stephen Miran as her replacement, a move seen as steering the committee toward a more dovish stance.

Markets are closely watching the succession process. Prediction platform Polymarket currently assigns a 64% chance that Trump will announce Powell’s replacement before the year’s end.

At the same time, traders have dramatically raised their expectations of imminent rate cuts, with Polymarket data showing an 80% probability of a reduction in September.

Speculation intensified after Powell’s remarks at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium last week, where he acknowledged that the “balance of risks” may warrant a shift in monetary policy.

Powell cited a weakening labor market, pointing to July’s nonfarm payrolls of just 73,000, less than half of expectations, alongside sharp downward revisions to May and June data.

He suggested the downside risks to employment could no longer be ignored, even as tariffs were beginning to push prices higher.

He also warned that tariffs imposed by the Trump administration were beginning to push prices higher, though he argued the effects might prove temporary. Powell’s tone marked a departure from an earlier emphasis on inflation, suggesting the Fed may move preemptively to safeguard employment.

Morgan Stanley Joins Forecasts for September Fed Rate Cut as Powell Shifts Tone

Morgan Stanley has joined a growing chorus of global brokerages expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin cutting interest rates in September, citing Chair Jerome Powell’s new emphasis on labor market risks at the Jackson Hole Economic Policy Symposium.

In a note released Monday, the bank projected two 25-basis-point cuts this year, one in September and another in December, followed by steady quarterly reductions through 2026, bringing rates down to 2.75%–3.0%.

This marks a sharp departure from its earlier forecast that the Fed would hold until March 2026 before cutting more aggressively.

Powell’s remarks last week triggered a wave of forecast revisions. Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Deutsche Bank also now expect a September cut, while traders are pricing in an 81.9% chance of a move, according to LSEG data.

Analysts say Powell’s speech indicated a shift in the Fed’s “reaction function,” with policymakers now more attuned to signs of labor market deterioration than inflation persistence.

The July jobs report showed payroll growth of just 73,000, well below expectations, alongside downward revisions to prior months.

Powell acknowledged that downside risks to employment could no longer be ignored, though he also warned tariffs were beginning to push prices higher.

Critics, including crypto investor Anthony Pompliano and Senator Elizabeth Warren, have warned that attempts to fire Powell or other governors would undermine the Fed’s independence and rattle markets.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets September 16–17, where expectations for the first rate cut since 2020 are running high.

Hedera Hashgraph and the Future of Tokenized Assets: Leemon Baird's Bold Prediction

Leemon Baird, the co-founder of Hedera Hashgraph, is voicing a strong vision for the future of digital assets. He argues that the maturing crypto sector will transform the way people interact with value. According to him, tokenization will not stay limited to cryptocurrencies. Instead, it will extend into nearly every area of society, from finance […]
CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform

The post CFTC to Surveil Crypto, Prediction Markets Using Nasdaq Platform appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The CFTC will start using Nasdaq's Market Surveillance platform to enhance its ability to detect fraud and market manipulation in crypto and production markets. The shift comes as lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act. A White House report recently recommended that the CFTC impose requirements on reporting market data for certain crypto firms. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission is stepping up efforts to surveil financial markets, tapping technology from Nasdaq to gain a more granular view of crypto transactions, according to a press release published by the regulator on Wednesday. Nasdaq's Market Surveillance platform, which covers a dozen asset classes, including digital assets and prediction markets, represents a significant upgrade, the CFTC said, as it moves to replace its "'90s-era legacy system" for detecting illicit behavior among market participants. Prediction markets have been buzzy, with the president's son joining Polymarket's advisory board on Tuesday. Still, a Nasdaq spokesperson told Decrypt that prediction markets mirror derivatives that the CFTC has regulated since the agency was established in 1974. "Prediction markets operate in the same way as most derivative markets, with similar potential for market abuse and manipulation," the spokesperson said. "The technology can therefore be adapted to serve almost all forms of event-based markets." ﻿ At the same time, the CFTC acknowledged that markets have changed rapidly in recent years, with digital infrastructure providing round-the-clock trading. "The growth in both traditional and new markets and products, combined with innovations in market structure, such as the launch of continuous trading hours, require increasingly sophisticated tools to prevent and detect potential market abuse," the CFTC said. The shift also comes as U.S. lawmakers mull the CLARITY Act, a comprehensive piece of crypto legislation that would establish jurisdiction between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the CFTC.  The bill was passed in the U.S. House…
What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September

The post What Crypto Whales Are Buying For Potential Gains in September  appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following July's market-wide uptick, August has brought a sharp pullback, with many digital assets either consolidating in tight ranges or sliding lower amid lackluster trading activity.  This shift in momentum has fueled uncertainty among retail investors, but on-chain data shows crypto whales are still actively positioning themselves for gains in September.  Arbitrum (ARB) Layer-2 (L2) token ARB is one of the assets crypto whales are eyeing for gains in September. On-chain data reveals that since August 24, large holders with wallets containing between 100,000 and 1 million ARB have accumulated 2.1 million tokens. For token TA and market updates: Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya's Daily Crypto Newsletter here. ARB Whale Activity. Source: Santiment The uptick in whale accumulation comes amid the token's sideways movement since mid-August. Daily chart readings indicate that the token has faced strong resistance at $0.58 while finding support around $0.47, suggesting it has been consolidating within this range for several weeks. If whale accumulation continues to grow, it could provide the buying pressure needed for the token to break above the $0.58 resistance, potentially pushing prices up to $0.62.  ARB Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, a slowdown in whale activity could weaken support at $0.47, triggering a downtrend to $0.45. Uniswap (UNI) DeFi token UNI is another asset that large investors are holding for potential gains in September. According to Nansen, the top 100 addresses holding the largest amounts of UNI on-chain have increased their holdings by 4% over the past week.  Large Holder Activity. Source: Nansen Continued accumulation by these top holders could encourage retail investors to follow suit, potentially driving a UNI price rally toward $10.25.  UNI Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, the token could face a pullback to $8.67 if bearish pressure intensifies. PEPE Frog-themed meme coin…
