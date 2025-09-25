The post Jessica Chastain Disagrees With Apple TV+ Postponing ‘The Savant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessica Chastain in “The Savant.” Apple TV+ The Savant star Jessica Chastain says she is “not aligned” with the streamer’s decision to postpone this week’s premiere of the series following the assassination of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk. The series was set to begin on Friday, Sept. 26, but now its release is in limbo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Savant doesn’t parallel Kirk’s murder beyond its general plot line surrounding politically motivated planned attacks on specific targets.” The series’ logline reads, “The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.” Apple TV+ released a statement on Tuesday (via THR) that reads, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.” Jessica Chastain Says She’s Wishes ‘The Savant’ Wasn’t ‘So Relevant’ Jessica Chastain responded to Apple TV+’s decision to postpone the release of The Savant in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying, “I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team.” Chastain then went on to explain in the post why she was against Apple TV+’s decision to delay the release of the series. “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant. In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations… The post Jessica Chastain Disagrees With Apple TV+ Postponing ‘The Savant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessica Chastain in “The Savant.” Apple TV+ The Savant star Jessica Chastain says she is “not aligned” with the streamer’s decision to postpone this week’s premiere of the series following the assassination of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk. The series was set to begin on Friday, Sept. 26, but now its release is in limbo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Savant doesn’t parallel Kirk’s murder beyond its general plot line surrounding politically motivated planned attacks on specific targets.” The series’ logline reads, “The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.” Apple TV+ released a statement on Tuesday (via THR) that reads, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.” Jessica Chastain Says She’s Wishes ‘The Savant’ Wasn’t ‘So Relevant’ Jessica Chastain responded to Apple TV+’s decision to postpone the release of The Savant in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying, “I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team.” Chastain then went on to explain in the post why she was against Apple TV+’s decision to delay the release of the series. “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant. In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations…

Jessica Chastain Disagrees With Apple TV+ Postponing ‘The Savant’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 04:49
LETSTOP
STOP$0.08692-2.12%
Threshold
T$0.01547-0.25%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.703+0.75%
StreamerCoin
STREAMER$0.00105-11.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017049+6.12%

Jessica Chastain in “The Savant.”

Apple TV+

The Savant star Jessica Chastain says she is “not aligned” with the streamer’s decision to postpone this week’s premiere of the series following the assassination of right-wing activist and podcaster Charlie Kirk.

The series was set to begin on Friday, Sept. 26, but now its release is in limbo. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “The Savant doesn’t parallel Kirk’s murder beyond its general plot line surrounding politically motivated planned attacks on specific targets.”

The series’ logline reads, “The tense and thrilling series follows an undercover investigator known as ‘The Savant’ (Jessica Chastain) as she infiltrates online hate groups in an effort to stop domestic extremists before they act.”

Apple TV+ released a statement on Tuesday (via THR) that reads, “After careful consideration, we have made the decision to postpone The Savant. We appreciate your understanding and look forward to releasing the series at a future date.”

Jessica Chastain Says She’s Wishes ‘The Savant’ Wasn’t ‘So Relevant’

Jessica Chastain responded to Apple TV+’s decision to postpone the release of The Savant in an Instagram post on Wednesday, saying, “I want to say how much I value my partnership with Apple. They’ve been incredible collaborators and I deeply respect their team.”

Chastain then went on to explain in the post why she was against Apple TV+’s decision to delay the release of the series.

“That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of The Savant. In the last five years since we’ve been making the show, we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States: the kidnapping attempt on Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer; the January 6th attack on the Capitol; the assassination attempts on President Trump; the political assassinations of Democratic representatives in Minnesota; the attack on Speaker Pelosi’s husband; the assassination of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk; the recent shooting at an ABC affiliate station in California; and over 300 school shootings across this country.

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted. I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is. The Savant is about the heroes who work every day to stop violence before it happens, and honoring their courage feels more urgent than ever.

“While I respect Apple’s decision to pause the release for now. I remain hopeful the show will reach audiences soon. Until then, I’m wishing safety and strength for everyone, and I’ll let you know if and when The Savant is released.”

Also starring Nnamdi Asomugha, Cole Doman and Jordana Spiro, The Savant, when it is released, consists of eight episodes. Currently, Apple TV+ only notes on its website that the series is “coming soon.”

ForbesWhat Time Does Gary Oldman’s ‘Slow Horses’ Season 5 Begin Streaming?By Tim Lammers

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timlammers/2025/09/24/jessica-chastain-disagrees-with-apple-tv-postponing-the-savant/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

The post Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Coinbase has filed a letter with the DOJ urging federal preemption of state crypto laws, citing Oregon’s securities suit, New York’s ETH stance, and staking bans. Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal called state actions “government run amok,” warning that patchwork enforcement “slows innovation and harms consumers.” A legal expert told Decrypt that states risk violating interstate commerce rules and due process, and DOJ support for preemption may mark a potential turning point. Coinbase has gone on the offensive against state regulators, petitioning the Department of Justice that a patchwork of lawsuits and licensing schemes is tearing America’s crypto market apart. “When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken,” Chief Legal Officer Paul Grewal tweeted on Tuesday. “This isn’t federalism—this is government run amok.” When Oregon can sue us for services that are legal under federal law, something’s broken. This isn’t federalism–this is government run amok. We just sent a letter to @TheJusticeDept urging federal action on crypto market structure to remedy this. 1/3 — paulgrewal.eth (@iampaulgrewal) September 16, 2025 Coinbase’s filing says that states are “expansively interpreting their securities laws in ways that undermine federal law” and violate the dormant Commerce Clause by projecting regulatory preferences beyond state borders. “The current patchwork of state laws isn’t just inefficient – it slows innovation and harms consumers” and demands “federal action on crypto market structure,” Grewal said. ﻿ States vs. Coinbase It pointed to Oregon’s securities lawsuit against the exchange, New York’s bid to classify Ethereum as a security, and cease-and-desist orders on staking as proof that rogue states are trying to resurrect the SEC’s discredited “regulation by enforcement” playbook. Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield sued Coinbase in April for promoting unregistered securities, and in July asked a federal judge to return the…
1
1$0.015121+9.92%
Threshold
T$0.01548-0.19%
CreatorBid
BID$0.07883-3.60%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 11:52
Partager
Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

TLDR Ohio Congressman Thaddeus Claggett introduced a bill to prevent AI from achieving legal personhood. The bill prohibits AI from holding management roles in organizations and overseeing human employees. AI programs would be barred from owning property or controlling assets under the proposed legislation. Human representatives would be held accountable for any legal violations involving [...] The post Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood appeared first on Blockonomi.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.126+2.52%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/25 06:17
Partager
Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Cryptocurrency analysis firm CryptoQuant said the calm in the Bitcoin price could be the calm before the storm. Continue Reading: Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01591+2.64%
MAY
MAY$0.04019+0.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/25 05:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase Slams ‘Patchwork’ State Crypto Laws, Calls for Federal Preemption

Ohio Bill Seeks to Prevent AI Programs from Gaining Legal Personhood

Bitcoin Price May Be in a Calm Before the Storm Period: Analyst Shares Their Expectations

Wall Street Cooldown Meets Crypto Pop: Midweek Winners and Losers Revealed

Apollo secures $50 million in backing to launch new tokenized credit fund