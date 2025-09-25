The post Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Actor Jessica Chastain said Wednesday she is not “aligned” with Apple on its decision to delay the release of “The Savant,” objecting to the decision made amid a wave of political violence in the U.S. and following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Chastain made a statement across her social media profiles, lauding Apple for being “incredible collaborators” and writing, “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of ‘The Savant.’” Chastain is the show’s lead actor and one of its executive producers. Chastain said that while making the show, “we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” and pointed to Kirk’s assassination, assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack and many more. Apple did not explicitly delay the show over Kirk’s assassination or political violence, saying in a brief statement Tuesday it made the decision, “After careful consideration.” Apple has not given a new release date for “The Savant,” though Chastain said she will let her followers know “if and when ‘The Savant’ is released.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain said. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects,… The post Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Actor Jessica Chastain said Wednesday she is not “aligned” with Apple on its decision to delay the release of “The Savant,” objecting to the decision made amid a wave of political violence in the U.S. and following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Chastain made a statement across her social media profiles, lauding Apple for being “incredible collaborators” and writing, “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of ‘The Savant.’” Chastain is the show’s lead actor and one of its executive producers. Chastain said that while making the show, “we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” and pointed to Kirk’s assassination, assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack and many more. Apple did not explicitly delay the show over Kirk’s assassination or political violence, saying in a brief statement Tuesday it made the decision, “After careful consideration.” Apple has not given a new release date for “The Savant,” though Chastain said she will let her followers know “if and when ‘The Savant’ is released.” Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. Crucial Quote “These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain said. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects,…

Jessica Chastain ‘Not Aligned’ With Apple Delaying ‘The Savant’

BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/25 05:58
Topline

Actor Jessica Chastain said Wednesday she is not “aligned” with Apple on its decision to delay the release of “The Savant,” objecting to the decision made amid a wave of political violence in the U.S. and following the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Jessica Chastain attends the Kering Foundation’s Caring for Women dinner at The Pool on September 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Key Facts

Chastain made a statement across her social media profiles, lauding Apple for being “incredible collaborators” and writing, “That said, I wanted to reach out and let you know that we’re not aligned on the decision to pause the release of ‘The Savant.’”

Chastain is the show’s lead actor and one of its executive producers.

Chastain said that while making the show, “we’ve seen an unfortunate amount of violence in the United States” and pointed to Kirk’s assassination, assassination attempts against President Donald Trump, the plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., the January 6, 2021 U.S. Capitol attack and many more.

Apple did not explicitly delay the show over Kirk’s assassination or political violence, saying in a brief statement Tuesday it made the decision, “After careful consideration.”

Apple has not given a new release date for “The Savant,” though Chastain said she will let her followers know “if and when ‘The Savant’ is released.”

Crucial Quote

“These incidents, though far from encompassing the full range of violence witnessed in the United States, illustrate a broader mindset that crosses the political spectrum and must be confronted,” Chastain said. “I’ve never shied away from difficult subjects, and while I wish this show wasn’t so relevant, unfortunately it is.”

What Is “the Savant” About?

The show follows a “top-secret undercover investigator known as the savant,” according to Apple, which says in its description of the show that Chastain’s character “infiltrates online hate groups to take down the most violent extremists in the U.S.” The show’s general plotline also revolves around politically motivated attacks on particular people, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Key Background

Chastain’s show is the latest piece of media shaken up in the wake of Kirk’s assassination attempt. “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” was briefly suspended by ABC over comments the host made about Republicans and Trump following Kirk’s death. ABC parent company Disney said it suspended Kimmel’s show “to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country,” adding it “felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.” The show returned Tuesday after a round of talks between Kimmel and Disney.

Further Reading

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out FCC Chair And Trump As He Returns To ABC (Forbes)

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/24/jessica-chastain-not-aligned-with-apples-decision-to-delay-the-savant-says-mindset-behind-violence-must-be-confronted/

