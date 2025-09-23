Jim Cramer advocates investing in individual stocks with Apple, Nvidia surge

Key Takeaways

Jim Cramer recommends investing in individual stocks as opposed to broad market indices, highlighting Apple and Nvidia as examples of outperforming companies.

Nvidia has risen nearly 37% year-to-date through September 2025, fueled by demand for its AI chips and data center technologies.

Jim Cramer, the CNBC “Mad Money” host, has advocated for investing in individual stocks, citing the surge in Apple and Nvidia shares as examples of why targeted investments can outperform broader market strategies.

The financial commentator’s recommendation comes as both tech giants have delivered substantial gains this year. Nvidia has surged around 37% year-to-date, driven by demand for AI chips used in data centers and machine learning applications.

Apple, the Cupertino-based iPhone maker, has also posted strong gains amid robust sales of its consumer electronics and growing services revenue. Both companies have been key drivers of S&P 500 performance this year.

Cramer has historically emphasized owning rather than trading high-growth stocks. Nvidia exemplifies this approach, delivering over 1,300% returns since 2021, though the semiconductor company also experienced a steep drop in 2022 during broader market corrections.

The Santa Clara-based GPU manufacturer specializes in graphics processing units used across gaming, AI, and data center applications, positioning it at the center of the artificial intelligence boom driving current market enthusiasm.