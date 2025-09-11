Joby Accelerates Air Taxi Launch Through Strategic Buyout

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/11 22:23
Major
MAJOR$0.1593-2.21%

TLDRs;

  • Joby will integrate Blade’s air taxi services into Uber by 2026, accelerating urban air mobility rollout.
  • Blade’s infrastructure allows Joby to reduce costs and gain operational expertise quickly.
  • eVTOL launch timelines extend beyond initial 2023 targets; Blade bridges urban air mobility gap.
  • Strategic acquisitions position Joby to capture early market growth in major global cities.

Joby Aviation, the California-based electric air taxi developer, has announced plans to integrate Blade’s air mobility services into the Uber app by 2026, signaling a strategic acceleration of its commercial urban air mobility ambitions.

The move follows Joby’s acquisition of Blade’s passenger business in August 2025, providing immediate access to established infrastructure and operational expertise.

Blade Integration to Expand Access

Blade, which operates air routes in New York and Southern Europe, transported over 50,000 passengers in 2024. With the upcoming integration, Uber users will be able to book Blade flights directly through the Uber app, bringing a new layer of convenience and accessibility to urban air mobility.

Joby aims to leverage Blade’s existing landing points, passenger lounges, and operational network in key cities such as Dubai, New York, Los Angeles, the UK, and Japan.

The company’s electric air taxi, designed to carry four passengers and a pilot, is central to Joby’s vision of a sustainable, urban aerial transport network. However, no official launch dates for new aircraft services have yet been confirmed, reflecting the ongoing development and certification process for eVTOL technology.

Strategic Buyouts Over Internal Development

Joby’s approach highlights a broader trend in the air mobility sector: acquiring proven operations rather than building services from scratch.

After acquiring Uber’s Elevate division in 2021 and now Blade’s passenger business, Joby gains not only infrastructure but also valuable operational data and customer demand insights.

By leveraging Blade’s experience and existing infrastructure, Joby can significantly reduce the time and costs associated with establishing air taxi operations independently. The move underscores that in urban air mobility, operational expertise and ready-made infrastructure can be as critical as the aircraft technology itself.

eVTOL Deployment Timelines Shift

While Joby and Uber initially partnered in 2019 with targets to launch air taxi services by 2023 in cities such as Dallas, Los Angeles, and Melbourne, these timelines have evolved.

The current focus on Blade’s helicopter services suggests that fully operational eVTOL services remain further out.

This strategy reflects broader industry dynamics, where many companies are using existing rotorcraft services to introduce consumers to the concept of urban air mobility while continuing to develop and certify their eVTOL fleets. Market projections indicate the air taxi sector will expand from $1.32–3.85 billion in 2024–2025 to between $5.16–20.5 billion by the 2030s, signaling that the most substantial growth is still on the horizon.

Bridging the Gap to Urban Air Mobility

Joby’s acquisition strategy not only accelerates market entry but also helps familiarize customers with urban aerial transport.

By providing a bridge between traditional helicopter services and future electric air taxis, the company aims to build consumer trust, operational experience, and a scalable network ahead of widespread eVTOL deployment.

Industry analysts suggest that such strategic buyouts could become standard in the evolving air mobility market, where speed to market and operational readiness may outweigh the benefits of developing new infrastructure independently. Joby’s approach demonstrates that success in the air taxi industry depends not only on innovative aircraft but also on leveraging proven systems and networks to bring aerial mobility to everyday commuters.

 

The post Joby Accelerates Air Taxi Launch Through Strategic Buyout appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.32323+0.74%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04566-7.06%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0010781-12.50%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

Three of China’s largest Bitcoin hardware manufacturers are establishing production facilities in the United States as President Donald Trump’s tariff policies reshape the cryptocurrency industry. The three industry leaders, Bitmain, Canaan, and MicroBT, collectively control over 90% of the global mining rig market. These companies are the architects of Bitcoin’s physical infrastructure, manufacturing the specialized ASIC (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) machines that form the backbone of the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency network. Every Bitcoin mined globally likely passes through hardware bearing Chinese engineering fingerprints. 95% Market Control Sparks “Digital Dependency Trap” and Security Risks According to a June 18 Reuters report, these Bitcoin mining giants are establishing U.S. operations to circumvent potential tariffs. However, critics have raised security concerns about Chinese involvement in sectors spanning semiconductor manufacturing and energy infrastructure. Guang Yang, chief technology officer at crypto technology provider Conflux Network, described the situation as extending beyond trade policy. “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang stated. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” Bitmain, the largest of the three companies by revenue, initiated U.S. production of mining equipment in December , one month after Trump’s presidential election victory. Canaan began trial production in the United States on April 2 to avoid tariffs following Trump’s announcement of new trade levies. One of the largest manufacturers of #bitcoin mining machines, Canaan, has set up a base of operations outside of China. CEO Zhang says, Kazakhstan is essential to "expanding after-sales geographical coverage and providing […] support growing international customer base" pic.twitter.com/7D5Xh2ici5 — Documenting ₿itcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) June 23, 2021 Third-ranked MicroBT announced in a statement that it is “actively implementing a localization strategy in the U.S.” to “avoid the impact of tariffs.” $11.9B by 2028: The Market These Giants Are Fighting for According to Frost & Sullivan’s “2024 Global Blockchain Hardware Industry White Paper,” the ASIC-based Bitcoin mining hardware market demonstrates substantial consolidation. When measured by computing power sold, these three Chinese companies command 95.4% of the global market share. The Bitcoin ecosystem encompasses five primary segments: hardware supply, mining farm operations, mining pool management, trading platforms, and payment processing services. Hardware manufacturers like Canaan, the first Bitcoin mining company to go public and the second-largest by computing power , focus exclusively on integrated circuit (IC) design, manufacturing, and equipment sales. Industry analysts project continued sector expansion, with the market expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, representing a compound annual growth rate of 15.3%, contingent on Bitcoin’s continued price appreciation driven by supply scarcity. Source: Frost & Sullivan China’s Historical Bitcoin Mining Advantage Understanding today’s migration requires examining how China achieved such overwhelming market control in the first place. The foundation was laid during the historic 2017 Bitcoin boom, when three key factors aligned to create Chinese mining supremacy. During the early expansion phase, Chinese officials recognized cryptocurrency mining as a profitable venture that attracted substantial foreign investment. Consequently, authorities initially overlooked the mining sector while simultaneously restricting Bitcoin trading and initial coin offerings. Hydro-power plants go on sale in China since #Bitcoin mining crackdown has reduced demand for electricity. – South China Morning Post pic.twitter.com/QKEbUzWN4g — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) June 30, 2021 China’s extensive hydroelectric infrastructure further strengthened the country’s mining operations, providing the cheap energy essential for profitable Bitcoin production. Does Chinese Hardware Control America’s Bitcoin Network? While the United States leads global Bitcoin mining operations with over 38% of total network activity , American miners depend almost entirely on Chinese-manufactured equipment. America Leads Bitcoin Mining Operation/ Source: Bitbo This creates what security analysts describe as a “digital dependency trap,” a scenario where America’s cryptocurrency infrastructure relies fundamentally on hardware produced by its primary economic rival. Guang Yang, Conflux Network’s chief technology officer, frames this dependency in geopolitical terms that extend far beyond trade economics . “The U.S.-China trade war goes beyond tariffs,” Yang explains. “It’s a strategic pivot toward ‘politically acceptable’ hardware sources.” His assessment reflects growing concerns within the cryptocurrency community about supply chain vulnerabilities that could impact national economic security.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.67-0.45%
Union
U$0.01013-7.65%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004324-1.32%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/19 04:26
Partager
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointelegraph, the Cybernews research team revealed that 16 billion login credentials of online service providers including Apple, Google, Facebook, etc. were leaked,
MAY
MAY$0.04337+1.61%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0965+15.84%
Ethereum Classic
ETC$21.24+0.85%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 21:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Chinese Bitcoin Hardware Titans Control 95% of Market, Now Coming to America to Dodge Trump Tariff War

16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders

I Used Crypto to Buy Gift Cards for My Weekly Shopping—Here’s How It Went

Met a former colleague at an offline event, Clanker developer was exposed for "stealing Velodrome funds" and quit the team