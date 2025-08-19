Joe Lubin’s SharpLink Gaming Doubles Down on ETH, Now Holds $3.2B

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/19 23:56
SharpLink Gaming, the Nasdaq-listed company co-founded by Ethereum’s Joe Lubin, is intensifying its ETH treasury strategy.

Last week, it acquired 143,593 ETH at an average price of $4,648 per token.

SharpLink Continues ETH Accumulation

This latest acquisition brought the company’s total Ether holdings to 740,760 ETH, which is approximately worth around $3.2 billion, which is a 94% increase in Ether concentration since June 2. To fund these purchases, SharpLink raised $537 million through a combination of a $390 million registered direct offering and $146.5 million via its at-the-market issuance program, which left the firm with more than $84 million in cash ready for future deployments.

Beyond accumulation, SharpLink has been actively staking its holdings and has generated 1,388 ETH in rewards since its staking program began.SharpLink’s pace of acquisition, while notable, still trails larger rivals such as BitMine Immersion Technologies, which recently surpassed 1.5 million ETH. The latter’s strategy is a blend of institutional ETH accumulation and staking yield generation.

The latest development comes as more corporations are integrating digital assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum into their treasuries.

Nasdaq Healthcare Firm’s First Bitcoin Bet

Like SharpLink, KindlyMD is pursuing an institutional-grade treasury strategy, though focusing on Bitcoin rather than Ether. The Nasdaq-listed firm announced its first Bitcoin acquisition after its merger with Nakamoto Holdings, acquiring 5,743.91 BTC through its subsidiary, with the help of PIPE proceeds.

Following the latest acquisition, KindlyMD has increased its total Bitcoin holdings to 5,764.91 BTC, purchased at a weighted average price of $118,204.88 per coin for roughly $679 million. Going forward, the healthcare company aims to accumulate one million BTC. CEO and Chairman David Bailey commented

The post Joe Lubin's SharpLink Gaming Doubles Down on ETH, Now Holds $3.2B appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy

In a market driven by momentum, it’s the projects grounded in principles that often go the distance. Bonk, Ripple, and […] The post Cold Wallet Pays USDT for Referrals While Ripple Eyes $6.3 Target and Bonk Burns Trillions in Crypto Strategy  appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/08/20 06:00
The cumulative trading volume of US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded the $1 trillion mark

PANews reported on June 23 that according to The Block , the cumulative trading volume of the US spot Bitcoin ETF has exceeded 1 trillion US dollars since its launch
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? (8/19/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, August 19, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Computer Pioneer Gordon Bell was born in 1934, Sputnik 5 launched by USSR in 1960, World’s First Geostationary Satellite was Launched in 1964, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure to Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch, let’s dive right in. Y Combinators Youngest Solo Founder Says Digital Identity Is The Internets Biggest Infrastructure By @johnwrites [ 6 Min read ] Y Combinators youngest solo founder Kirill Avery discusses digital identity crisis, AI bot threats, privacy concerns, and decentralized solutions. Read More. Building a Go Dependency Scanner From Scratch By @rezmoss [ 8 Min read ] Build a Go dependency scanner with the standard library: parse go.mod, query OSV for vulnerabilities, and analyze licenses. Read More. How I Cut Agentic Workflow Latency by 3-5x Without Increasing Model Costs By @rohitjacob [ 6 Min read ] Learn how to speed up and optimize agentic workflows with smart step-cutting, parallelization, caching, and model right-sizing. Read More. Can AI Save Centuries of Kurdish History? By @webfonts [ 4 Min read ] Digitizing fragile Kurdish archives with Tesseract OCR: challenges, dataset creation, and a new tool to preserve Kurdish heritage. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
