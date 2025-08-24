JoggAI Unveils Multilingual AI Avatars with ElevenLabs Collaboration



Tony Kim



In a significant development for video content creators, JoggAI has partnered with ElevenLabs to launch its latest AI avatar model, AvatarX. This collaboration is set to revolutionize the way multilingual, emotion-rich videos are created, according to ElevenLabs.

Powering Advanced AI Avatars

ElevenLabs, renowned for its advanced voice technologies, plays a crucial role in this initiative. By integrating their voice solutions with JoggAI’s foundational avatar models, the partnership has birthed highly expressive and versatile AI avatars. These avatars are designed to engage audiences more deeply and creatively, making them ideal for creators and businesses worldwide seeking to enhance their video content.

Commitment to Innovation

Anbang Xu, the founder of JoggAI, emphasized the value of this collaboration, stating, “Working with ElevenLabs means collaborating with a market-leader voice product that continues to iterate and improve.” JoggAI’s partnership with ElevenLabs reflects its commitment to delivering top-tier AI avatar video experiences through continuous product development and alliances with leading technology providers.

The launch of AvatarX marks a new era in AI-driven video content, offering high-quality, versatile, and language-flexible options for creators. This innovation is anticipated to broaden the storytelling capabilities of creators globally, enabling them to reach and engage with wider audiences more effectively.

Industry Implications and Future Prospects

The introduction of these lifelike avatars could have far-reaching implications for various sectors, including entertainment, education, and marketing. As AI technology continues to advance, the potential applications for such avatars are vast, offering new ways for businesses and individuals to interact with their audiences.

With the backing of ElevenLabs’ sophisticated voice technology, JoggAI’s AvatarX is poised to set a new standard in the realm of AI avatars, providing a platform for more dynamic and engaging digital content.

Image source: Shutterstock



