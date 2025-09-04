Join Fleet Miner and experience zero-cost cloud mining. Easily harvest BTC, XRP, LTC, USD1 and earn $12,000 per day.

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/04 16:24
Bitcoin
BTC$110,855.26-0.55%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003215-6.32%
USD1
USD1$0.9993-0.02%
XRP
XRP$2.8399-0.65%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08634+4.85%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004233-1.23%
Litecoin
LTC$111.16-1.19%

bitcoin cloud mining fleet 2

USD1 — Latest Updates (as of today)

On Aug 22, the team announced USD1 is now available on Coinbase, adding another compliant on-ramp and distribution channel. This week, USD1 went live on Solana with a confirmed $100M pre-mint to support DeFi integrations such as Raydium, advancing its multichain strategy. Meanwhile, as the ecosystem token WLFI began trading and listed on multiple exchanges, the market is closely watching USD1’s liquidity coverage and the cadence of reserve/information disclosures.

Fleet Asset Management Group (FLAMGP) stated it will continue to track developments in stablecoins and multichain infrastructure. In line with this, the Fleet Miner cloud-mining platform will optimize contract pacing, risk prompts, and mobile UX, aiming to provide a low-barrier, daily-settlement participation path within a compliant and transparent framework.

What is “Fleet Miner”?

Fleet Miner is a mobile cloud-mining platform from FLAMGP that abstracts away miner procurement, data-center operations, and energy management into a one-tap hashrate subscription on your phone. With a smooth mobile experience, AI-driven efficiency scheduling, and clean-energy hashrate, Fleet Miner sets a new benchmark for service quality and risk control in cloud mining. You can activate cloud hashrate with assets you already hold (e.g., BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE). Contracts are USD-denominated with daily settlement (per platform rules)—helping you move from “holding” to “operating” within a compliant, transparent framework.

How does it work?

Order hashrate: Choose a contract (term/rate/asset) on iOS/Android.

Fund & activate: Pay with supported assets; cloud deployment is instant—no local hardware.

Daily settlement: Earnings are credited every day with withdraw/reinvest options.

Visual dashboard: Track hashrate, output, and contract progress in one place.

How is it different from traditional mining?

Zero hardware: No miner purchases, cooling setups, or power-bill swings.

Mobile-first: Open → track → reinvest/withdraw, all on your phone.

Clean-energy base: Data centers use 100% renewables and AI to optimize PUE.

Compliance & security: Follows BSA/KYC/AML and OFAC screening; securities/derivatives activities align with SEC/CFTC frameworks (per latest disclosures); high-grade encryption, layered risk controls, 24/7 observability and runbooks.

Who is it for?

Individuals/institutions seeking low-barrier access to the hashrate economy

Users who want to convert holdings into more predictable cash flow

Those who prefer not to bear hardware ops and power-cost volatility

Four steps to start (no hardware)

Register: Open an account by email and complete basic KYC.

Choose: Match contract term/rate/asset to your needs.

Fund: Activate hashrate with BTC/ETH/XRP/USDT/DOGE, etc.

Start mining: Instant cloud deployment, zero local ops; daily settlement with flexible withdraw/reinvest.

Featured contract plans (examples)

fleet 1

(Please log in to the Fleet Miner platform for detailed contract information.)

Get Started

For more detailed information and contract details, please visit Fleet Asset’s official website: https://fleetmining.com

Contact: [email protected]

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

The post Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto may be entering its final calm before a storm of regulatory activity in Washington. According to Ron Hammond, Head of Policy and Advocacy at Wintermute, this week could be the last “quiet week” before Congress returns with a packed agenda that directly impacts the digital asset industry. Congress Returns With Heavy Agenda After a month-long recess in August, lawmakers are back in Washington, facing a possible shutdown at the end of September. But crypto is also high on the list. The Senate is preparing its own version of a market structure bill, a framework that could define how digital assets are regulated in the US. Unlike the House, which already passed the bipartisan Clarity Act earlier this year, the Senate wants to draft its own approach. A first draft is expected by mid-to-late September. Hammond noted that while a shutdown could delay progress, momentum is strong, and key committees are preparing to review the bill in the fall. Market Structure Bill: What to Expect The House has been working on market structure for nearly eight years, but the Senate only began serious hearings this year. Hammond explained that senators want more ownership of the process and may revise definitions around ancillary assets and decentralization tests. If progress continues, a Senate vote could happen in late October or early November, with the possibility of the House taking it up before Christmas. That means the bill could either be passed by year-end or pushed into 2026. TradFi vs. Crypto: The Tokenization Battle Beyond market structure, another hot topic is tokenization of traditional assets. Citadel and other Wall Street players have voiced skepticism, warning of risks. On the other hand, firms like Galaxy Digital are embracing tokenized securities. Hammond said the debate is intensifying in DC, with the SEC hinting at guidance on tokenized equities soon. Banks Push Back Against Stablecoins Banks are becoming more aggressive in their lobbying. Their main concern? Interest-bearing stablecoins. Banks fear these could drain deposits from the financial system. While earlier compromises had limited stablecoin issuers, banks now want additional restrictions that close off affiliates, brokers, and dealers from offering them. This puts them directly at odds with the crypto industry, which argues stablecoins bring efficiency, transparency, and lower costs for cross-border payments. Odds of Passage Prediction markets put the chance of a market structure bill becoming law this year at around 40%, but Hammond thinks the odds are higher. “The right people are talking,” Hammond said, adding that bipartisan buy-in increases the likelihood of progress. If Hammond is correct, the calm is ending. By late fall, crypto could see its most consequential regulatory shifts yet. Between the Senate’s market structure draft, stablecoin debates, and tokenization rules, the next few months may set the foundation for how digital assets operate in the US for years to come.
Moonveil
MORE$0.09947-0.38%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21418-0.20%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01303-1.58%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:20
Partager
Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Read the full article at coingape.com.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.351-0.72%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1818-20.74%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0122-1.92%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:22
Partager
Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

Read the full article at coingape.com.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017039-3.83%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/04 16:28
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Last Quiet Week for Crypto? Congress Set to Tackle Market Structure, Stablecoins, and Tokenization

Trump-Backed WLFI Token Hits All-Time Low, Sinks Under $0.18: What to Know?

Ripple Integrates $700M RLUSD Stablecoin in Africa, Expanding Its Ecosystem

LTC vs XRP: Litecoin Calls Ripple ‘Unwanted,’ Analyst Claps Back

Bad actors are using Ethereum smart contracts to deploy malware: ReversingLabs