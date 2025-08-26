Jonas Brothers Debut A New Album As An Older Collection Returns

The Jonas Brothers debut new album Greetings From Your Hometown inside the top 10 and simultaneously return to the Billboard 200 with The Family Business. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 23: Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Nick Jonas of The Jonas Brothers perform at Barclays Center on November 23, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images) Getty Images

The Jonas Brothers are back on the Billboard charts this week with a brand new album. The sibling trio launches Greetings From Your Hometown inside the top 10 on several rankings, scoring a new win across the board. The Jonas Brothers flex their popularity by managing a feat that likely wasn’t intended this week, but which shows just how beloved the band’s catalog remains.

The Family Business Reappears on the Billboard 200

As Greetings From Your Hometown debuts, another Jonas Brothers album returns to the Billboard 200. The Family Business reenters the tally at No. 177. Luminate states that the set reappears with just under 9,400 equivalent units shifted throughout America, with only a negligible sum being actual purchases, as almost all of that activity took place on streaming sites.

The Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas and DNCE

The Family Business is a greatest hits compilation the Jonas Brothers released in February 2023. The project gathers together 17 of the band’s most popular tunes from across the years, and also features tracks from Joe Jonas’s other band DNCE and a handful of singles from Nick Jonas’s solo career.

The Family Business Has Yet to Hit the Top 100

As The Family Business returns, the compilation earns its ninth stay on the Billboard 200. The album has never ranked among the Jonas Brothers’ most successful releases, as it has not yet cracked the upper half of the chart. Its highest peak remains No. 112.

Three Hits for the Jonas Brothers

This frame, the Jonas Brothers claim three hits on a variety of Billboard tallies. Two of them are featured on Greetings From Your Hometown, and none can be found on The Family Business. That means that while interest in the band’s new music is strong, streams of older material largely powered the compilation’s return.

Among the group’s current charting hits, “No Time to Talk” reaches a new high of No. 27 on the Pop Airplay chart and holds at No. 18 on the Adult Pop Airplay tally, just one space beneath its all-time peak. “I Dare You,” a collaboration with Rascal Flatts, is steady on the Country Airplay chart, dipping slightly from No. 24. Meanwhile, the act’s dance collaboration “Slow Motion” with Marshmello improves from No. 9 to No. 6 on the Hot Dance/Electronic Songs list, 30 weeks into its run.