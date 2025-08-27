Jordan unveils e-passports as Greece readies digital IDs

Jordan is making a major step toward its goals for mainstream digitization of public services, the latest of which is the plan for an electronic passport service for travelers.

According to a statement by the Jordanian Ministry of Interior, the electronic passport pilot will begin on September 1 and operate alongside the traditional passport. The e-passport will attract the same fees as the traditional identification document, with citizens given the choice to opt for either offering.

Unveiled by the Civil Status and Passports Department, the e-passport features state-of-the-art functionalities which Interior Minister Mazen Faraya describes as a “qualitative leap” in government services.

The e-passport features an electronic chip containing the holders’ personal and biometric data. Director General of the Civil Status and Passports Department, Ghaith Al-Tayeb, revealed that the chip will make it easier for specialized airport devices to read the stored information.

Furthermore, the profile page of Jordan’s electronic passport supports precise laser printing and advanced security features to prevent tampering and forgery. An early look at the electronic passport indicates the use of damage-resistant polycarbonate and other tactile elements for the profile page.

To support the global acceptance of the upcoming electronic passport, Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Minister Sami Smeirat confirmed that the country has activated the public key infrastructure (PKI) system, unveiling Jordan’s issuing certificate. Smeirant noted that the certificate has received backing from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) plus inclusion in the Public Key Directory.

Upon launch, the e-passport will be valid for five years, and residents will be able to make applications via the Civil Status and Passports Department’s online portal or the Sanad app. The Jordan Post will deliver the e-passport to applicants after processing.

Jordan joins the digitization train

While the electronic passport has generated significant interest, Jordan has notched key milestones in its digitization push. Before the e-passport, the Civil Status and Passports Department had rolled out 25 electronic services and a raft of digital services, representing a 23% spike over the last quarter.

Jordan has joined the global push for digital asset regulation after testing the waters for a national distributed ledger network for its public sector. In finance, the government is exploring a central bank digital currency (CBDC) and is tapping the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for assistance with a retail version.

Time ticks for Greece’s PCN claiming

Elsewhere, authorities in Greece have issued a public advisory to citizens to claim their Personal Citizen Number (PCN) ahead of the government’s automatic issuance in the coming days.

Citizens have until September 5 to apply for a PCN, designed to become the unique digital identifier for residents. Launched in May, authorities say the PCN will replace other identification numbers, including the existing Social Security Number (AMKA) and the Tax Identification Number.

Secretary General for Information Systems and Digital Governance Dismosthenis Anagnostopoulos disclosed that the process for claiming PCNs is “straightforward,” with a two-minute procedure involving citizens visiting gov.gr to confirm their details against public registries.

After confirming the details, applicants must link their Taxinet credentials and National Contact Register to a valid phone number. Early application for the PCN means applicants will have the option to select alphanumeric prefixes, with parents urged to complete the process for minors.

Since its May launch, Greek authorities confirm that 530,000 citizens have obtained their PCNs, while 66,000 new ID cards feature the numbers. After September 5, citizens who have yet to claim their PCN will be automatically assigned a unique digital identifier in the system.

Authorities note that the PCNs are permanent and unique to each Greek citizen. Anagnostopoulous disclosed that the new 12-digit number will promote simplification and efficiency while aligning Greece with the European Union regulations of a common digital identity framework.

“We’re correcting existing errors in personal records so that people can be served more easily,” said Anagostopoulos.

Outside of the PCN, Greece has taken a bold leap toward digitization via a raft of offerings. The country’s MyCoast platform, designed for citizens to report public breaches, has garnered over 26,000 reports, and an English version is in the pipeline for broader access.

Charging toward a digital future

As Greece recovers from a jarring financial crisis, it has turned its gaze to digitization with emerging technologies. Artificial intelligence (AI) presents an easy opportunity for regulators to address, and the country is using it to combat fake news.

Furthermore, the country has since launched an AI advisory team to develop a blueprint for the adoption of the technology. Amid the push for digitization, Greece has opened its doors to the private sector, with financial giant JPMorgan (NASDAQ: JPM) setting up an innovation hub to explore distributed ledger technology for payments.

Watch: Blockchain is much more than digital assets

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/jordan-unveils-e-passports-as-greece-readies-digital-ids/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
