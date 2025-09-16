JPMorgan can now help you find a private jet or butler

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 21:40
Private jets parked at the Friedman Memorial Airport during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Kevin Dietsch | Getty Images

J.P. Morgan Private Bank is launching a new lifestyle service for its wealthy clients, offering discounts and referrals on everything from private jet flights and travel to household staffing and art restoration.

The move comes as private banks and wealth management firms seek to find ways of serving clients outside of core investing and financial advice, which have become increasingly commoditized. J.P. Morgan said ultra-high-net-worth clients and family offices are more and more turning to their wealth advisors for broader nonfinancial advice.

“There is a growing trend among clients who want our advice outside of traditional wealth management,” said William Sinclair, co-head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s Global Family Office Practice. “They view J.P. Morgan as a trusted source because of our clients.”

The services will give J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s U.S. clients access to a specialized network of companies that have been carefully vetted and curated by the bank. There is no additional charge to access the services, and clients will get exclusive offers, free consultations, discounted rates and other deals from the companies on the platform.

The services include everything from private jet flights and luxury travel to household staffing, health-care management and collectibles advice. They also include aggregated financial reporting programs, bookkeeping and bill pay services (known as “CFO services”), which are in strong demand by ultra-wealthy investors and family offices.

For travel advice, clients will be able to access Valerie Wilson Travel, which J.P. Morgan acquired in 2022 as part of its purchase of travel management company Frosch. The bank didn’t name other companies available on the platform but said they include a wide range of providers across various services.

In private aviation, clients will be able to choose from a jet card program, fractional ownership or charter, depending on their needs. For collectibles, clients will be able to get advice on managing, maintaining or selling their collections, from cataloging and restoration, to selling or buying in the primary or secondary markets.

For household staffing, clients will get access to recruiting firms that specialize in family offices and households. The service will also feature financial management services and financial reporting tools, where clients can see all of their investments in one place.  

Sinclair said private jet services tend to be the most requested by private bank clients, along with bill paying and payroll management for household employees. He said business owners who sell their enterprises often ask the bank to help find new health insurance plans.

Emily Margolis, head of lifestyle services for the private bank, said J.P. Morgan will add more services to the platform as it grows.

“We’re looking at physical security, insurance, more in-depth HR, areas that we see more requests,” Margolis said.

Source: https://www.cnbc.com/2025/09/16/jpmorgan-can-now-help-you-find-a-private-jet-or-butler.html

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement.
Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

Figure, a humanoid AI company, raises over $1 billion in funding, bringing its valuation to $39 billion.

PANews reported on September 16th that Figure , a humanoid AI company, announced it has secured over $ 1 billion in funding, bringing its latest post-money valuation to $ 39 billion. This round of funding was led by Parkway Venture Capital , with participation from NVIDIA , Intel Capital , and LG . The funds will be used to advance the mass production of robots with human-like intelligence, build GPU infrastructure, and support the Helix data acquisition project.
PANews2025/09/16 21:17
Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

Trump administration pushes EU to slap tariffs on goods from Beijing

The United States Treasury Secretary, Bessent, said that the Donald Trump administration will not add new tariffs on Chinese goods to stop China from purchasing Russian oil unless EU member states move first to impose heavy duties independently. In a recent interview, Bessent said European governments need to take a greater part in shutting down […]
Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

Animoca Seeks US IPO, Is GameFi Still Worth Betting On?

Crypto gaming has long failed to meet expectations, but Animoca posted $97 million in profits last year, up 185% from 2023.
