JPMorgan can now help you find a private jet or butler

Private jets parked at the Friedman Memorial Airport during the Allen & Company Sun Valley Conference on July 10, 2025 in Sun Valley, Idaho.

J.P. Morgan Private Bank is launching a new lifestyle service for its wealthy clients, offering discounts and referrals on everything from private jet flights and travel to household staffing and art restoration.

The move comes as private banks and wealth management firms seek to find ways of serving clients outside of core investing and financial advice, which have become increasingly commoditized. J.P. Morgan said ultra-high-net-worth clients and family offices are more and more turning to their wealth advisors for broader nonfinancial advice.

“There is a growing trend among clients who want our advice outside of traditional wealth management,” said William Sinclair, co-head of J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s Global Family Office Practice. “They view J.P. Morgan as a trusted source because of our clients.”

The services will give J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s U.S. clients access to a specialized network of companies that have been carefully vetted and curated by the bank. There is no additional charge to access the services, and clients will get exclusive offers, free consultations, discounted rates and other deals from the companies on the platform.

The services include everything from private jet flights and luxury travel to household staffing, health-care management and collectibles advice. They also include aggregated financial reporting programs, bookkeeping and bill pay services (known as “CFO services”), which are in strong demand by ultra-wealthy investors and family offices.

For travel advice, clients will be able to access Valerie Wilson Travel, which J.P. Morgan acquired in 2022 as part of its purchase of travel management company Frosch. The bank didn’t name other companies available on the platform but said they include a wide range of providers across various services.