JPMorgan Identifies Four Reasons Ethereum Has Outpaced Bitcoin Recently

TLDR

Ethereum ETFs saw a record $5.4B inflows in July, matching Bitcoin ETFs for the month.

Corporate treasuries now hold 2.3% of Ethereum’s circulating supply, boosting adoption.

SEC’s clarifications on liquid staking tokens ease institutional concerns over Ethereum.

Ethereum’s ETF in-kind redemptions improve liquidity and market efficiency, analysts say.

Ethereum has outperformed Bitcoin in recent weeks, with JPMorgan analysts attributing this trend to four key factors. These factors include increased ETF inflows, corporate treasury adoption, regulatory clarity, and improvements in ETF structures. The analysts suggest that Ethereum is experiencing more growth potential compared to Bitcoin, especially in the context of institutional and corporate adoption.

JPMorgan’s analysis comes as Ethereum ETFs saw a record $5.4 billion in inflows in July, a figure that matched Bitcoin ETFs for the month. Despite small outflows from Bitcoin ETFs in August, Ethereum ETFs have continued to attract capital. This shift is linked to several ongoing market developments that have positioned Ethereum to perform better than Bitcoin in recent weeks.

Four Key Factors Driving Ethereum Performance

The analysts identified four key reasons for Ethereum’s recent outperformance over Bitcoin. First, there is an expectation that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve staking for spot Ethereum ETFs.

If approved, asset managers would be able to generate staking yields for investors without requiring the traditional 32 ETH minimum. This would make Ethereum staking more accessible to a broader range of investors.

Second, corporate treasury adoption of Ethereum is increasing. Currently, about 10 public companies hold Ethereum on their balance sheets, representing roughly 2.3% of the current circulating supply of ETH. Many of these corporations are expected to run Ethereum validators to earn passive staking income, while others may look to decentralized finance (DeFi) strategies for additional yield.

Regulatory Clarity and ETF Efficiency

A third factor highlighted by JPMorgan analysts is the SEC’s clarification on liquid staking tokens. The SEC’s staff has indicated that these tokens may not be classified as securities, which has eased institutional concerns.

While these statements have not yet become law, the clarity has provided greater comfort to institutional investors considering Ethereum staking.

Finally, the recent approval of in-kind redemptions for spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs is expected to boost efficiency and liquidity. In-kind redemptions allow institutions to redeem ETF shares directly in crypto, rather than converting to cash. This process reduces costs, improves market liquidity, and mitigates the need for liquidations during large withdrawals by investors.

Ethereum Growth Potential Compared to Bitcoin

Looking ahead, JPMorgan analysts believe that Ethereum still has more room to grow than Bitcoin in both ETF and corporate treasury adoption. While Bitcoin is still the dominant cryptocurrency in terms of institutional holdings, Ethereum’s adoption by corporate treasuries is still in its early stages.

If these trends continue, Ethereum could see additional inflows, further cementing its position in the market.

The analysts noted that corporate and institutional holdings of Ethereum lag behind Bitcoin, which presents an opportunity for future growth. As more companies and institutions adopt Ethereum, it could continue to outpace Bitcoin in terms of adoption and market performance.

