JPMorgan Invests $500M In Numerai; NMR Price Up 33%

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 06:33
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.03804-12.63%
GET
GET$0.009956-0.31%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10159+1.66%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005489+7.77%
Capverse
CAP$0.07067+8.42%
Numeraire
NMR$18.088+128.64%

JPMorgan Chase has invested $500 million in the AI hedge fund Numerai. The San Francisco-based hedge fund has now doubled its assets under management, after growing its AUM from $60 million to $450 million at the time of this writing.

Numerai Secures $500 Million Investment From JPMorgan

In a press release, the team behind the AI hedge fund announced that JPMorgan has invested in the fund, securing $500 million in capacity. The asset manager is now one of the largest allocators to the quantitative strategies worldwide, including in machine learning quantitative funds.

With the latest funding, Numerai is keen to expand its workforce. The company highlighted that it has recently hired an artificial intelligence (AI) researcher who formerly worked at Meta, as well as a trading engineer who formerly worked at Voleon. 

According to Richard Crain, the founder of Numerai, in an interview with Bloomberg, investors waited until the firm proved it could sustain performance. Moreover, the company has existed in the industry since 2015.

“When you’re doing something unusual and different, they might wait even longer before they get excited,” Craib stated.

JPMorgan’s investment will play a crucial role in helping Numerai create a hedge fund for the AI era. Already, Numerai has attracted 517 data scientists to its leaderboard, who have staked 784,044 NMR tokens, along with approximately 4,238 signal models.

Last year, JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon announced that the bank is expanding its use of AI to transform banking processes. Moreover, the bank has worked with several AI projects, including OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

NMR Price Surges Over 33% Today

Following the announcement, NMR price surged more than 33 percent on Tuesday to trade at about $11.71. The small-cap altcoin, with a fully diluted valuation of about $125 million, has since surged to the highest level in three months, possibly ending its consolidation. Notably, this rally comes amid a market correction in the broader crypto market. 

Source: TradingView; NMR Daily Chart

On July 17, 2025, Numerai announced a strategic NMR buyback from the open market. Notably, the company initiated a buyback of $1 million worth of NMR with the help of the Coinbase Global crypto exchange.

The NMR buyback followed a strategic halving of the token’s total supply, and is currently capped at 11 million tokens. According to Numerai, it currently holds about 3 million NMR tokens through its treasury.

Why The Investment Matters

The strategic investment of $500 million from JPMorgan to Numerai will help validate its radical AI-driven hedge fund model. Moreover, the company now has a whopping $1 billion in AUM, thus upsizing Numerai to a unicorn status.

In 2024, the Numerai global equity hedge fund achieved a 25.45 percent net return, accompanied by a 2.75 Sharpe ratio. Notably, Numerai has only had a single down month, outshining most traditional hedge funds globally.

The approval from JPMorgan will play a crucial role in NMR price action in the near future. Moreover, altcoins backed by traditional financial institutions have attracted more attention from speculative crypto traders.

Potential buybacks of NMR tokens are more likely to occur to strengthen its market structure further. Furthermore, Numerai announced that it had just kicked off strategic NMR buybacks from the open market.

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/jpmorgan-invests-500m-in-ai-hedge-fund-numerai-nmr-price-up-33/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31083+5.38%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.038-12.60%
PlugToken
PLUG$0.00003463-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

AI is more efficient, more accessible and more affordable; in addition, Asians are more optimistic about AI.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10151+1.64%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.14+1.42%
HAI
HAI$0.00983-1.64%
Partager
PANews2025/04/14 16:25
Partager
Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Jinshi, a large-scale alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launches from Iran. Witnesses said that multiple explosions were heard in
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0606+2.02%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 12:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

Highlights of Stanford HAI's 2025 Artificial Intelligence Index Report

Widespread alarm sounded in northern Israel due to missile launch from Iran

Dead Reckoning Meets Radar Odometry

Medical Image Retrieval Needs a New Benchmark