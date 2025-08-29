JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Undervalued Versus Gold as Volatility Hits Record Low

JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in an 28 August research note that Bitcoin is trading below its volatility-adjusted value relative to gold, arguing the cryptocurrency now looks “undervalued” when set against the precious metal.

The bank highlighted that Bitcoin’s six-month rolling volatility has collapsed to 30% from about 60% earlier this year, bringing the asset’s risk profile closer to gold; Bitcoin is now only twice as volatile as bullion, the narrowest gap on record.

On that basis, JPMorgan’s models put Bitcoin’s fair value at roughly US$126,000 by the end of 2025, implying substantial upside from current market levels. The endorsement comes despite Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s longstanding skepticism toward digital assets.

This is an AI-generated article powered by DeepNewz, curated by The Defiant. For more information, including article sources, visit DeepNewz.