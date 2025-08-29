JPMorgan Says Bitcoin Undervalued Versus Gold as Volatility Hits Record Low

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 08:30
JPMorgan Chase & Co. said in an 28 August research note that Bitcoin is trading below its volatility-adjusted value relative to gold, arguing the cryptocurrency now looks “undervalued” when set against the precious metal.

The bank highlighted that Bitcoin’s six-month rolling volatility has collapsed to 30% from about 60% earlier this year, bringing the asset’s risk profile closer to gold; Bitcoin is now only twice as volatile as bullion, the narrowest gap on record.

On that basis, JPMorgan’s models put Bitcoin’s fair value at roughly US$126,000 by the end of 2025, implying substantial upside from current market levels. The endorsement comes despite Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon’s longstanding skepticism toward digital assets.

Source: https://thedefiant.io/news/markets/jpmorgan-says-bitcoin-undervalued-versus-gold-volatility-hits-record-low-01a7c4da

