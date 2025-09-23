The XRP community’s rumor mill just met hard evidence: Ripple’s official Swell speaker roster now lists Scott Lucas, Head of Markets Digital Assets at JP Morgan, among this year’s presenters. Swell 2025 will take place in New York City on November 4–5 (welcome reception on November 3) at Convene Hudson Yards, with Ripple billing it […]The XRP community’s rumor mill just met hard evidence: Ripple’s official Swell speaker roster now lists Scott Lucas, Head of Markets Digital Assets at JP Morgan, among this year’s presenters. Swell 2025 will take place in New York City on November 4–5 (welcome reception on November 3) at Convene Hudson Yards, with Ripple billing it […]

JPMorgan To Appear At Ripple Swell: What We Know So Far

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 22:00
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9571-0.21%
Swell Network
SWELL$0.009324-0.79%
XRP
XRP$2.8809+0.96%
MetYa
MET$0.2322-0.89%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18824+0.68%
Farcana
FAR$0.000299+0.67%

The XRP community’s rumor mill just met hard evidence: Ripple’s official Swell speaker roster now lists Scott Lucas, Head of Markets Digital Assets at JP Morgan, among this year’s presenters. Swell 2025 will take place in New York City on November 4–5 (welcome reception on November 3) at Convene Hudson Yards, with Ripple billing it as its ninth annual gathering of “leaders in crypto, blockchain, payments and policy.”

JPMorgan Is Joining The Ripple Swell Stage

JPMorgan’s appearance is part of a broader Wall Street tilt to the agenda. The same speakers page shows Maxwell Stein (Director, Digital Assets, BlackRock), Ryan Rugg (Global Head of Digital Assets, Treasury & Trade Solutions, Citi), Cynthia Lo Bessette (Head of Fidelity Digital Asset Management, Fidelity), and Kim Hochfeld (Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Cash, Digital & Securities Lending, State Street Investment Management).

The published agenda assigns Stein to a capital-markets tokenization discussion with Moody’s, and pairs Rugg and Lo Bessette on a panel about how global banks are shaping digital assets at scale. As of publication, Lucas’s specific session was not listed on the agenda. Lineups are subject to change, but the current program underlines heavyweight TradFi participation.

The listing triggered predictable chatter on X. James Rule XRP (@RuleXRP) amplified the update with: “Now JPMorgan is going to be at Ripple Swell? 🍿” Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) went further, asserting: “JPMorgan put their Head of Digital Assets on stage at Ripple Swell 2025. XRP is fully integrated into the banking infrastructure … adoption is inevitable.” Those are community interpretations, not confirmations of product integrations or partnerships; the only verifiable fact at this point is Lucas’s inclusion on Ripple’s official speaker slate.

What To Expect

Lucas’s remit at JP Morgan is directly relevant to what Swell typically explores. He oversees the strategy and execution of new trading products built on DLT/blockchain and represents the bank in industry initiatives; he also holds board roles at HQLAx and Ownera, and serves on the board of CLS Group—all touchpoints in the market plumbing of tokenized collateral, securities finance and post-trade.

Context matters: JPMorgan has built one of the industry’s most advanced permissioned-blockchain stacks for wholesale finance. Its Onyx (now Kinexys Digital Assets) platforms span JPM Coin and tokenized-collateral rails used in repo and liquidity operations; recent milestones include tokenized MMF collateral and on-chain intraday repo workflows.

That program has processed large volumes and is expanding to third-party apps—developments that dovetail with Swell’s tokenization and market-infrastructure themes. None of this implies an XRP integration; it does explain why a senior JP Morgan digital-assets executive belongs in the conversation Swell curates.

What to watch from here is straightforward. First, Swell’s New York program already confirms BlackRock’s tokenization talk and a joint Citi–Fidelity panel on bank adoption—useful signaling about where institutional priorities sit in late 2025. Second, keep an eye on the agenda for a named session involving JPMorgan’s Lucas; as of now, only his speaker listing is public.

At press time, XRP traded at $2.86.

XRP price
Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01565+2.28%
RealLink
REAL$0.06041+0.81%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014195-4.50%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

TLDR Ethereum focuses on quantum resistance to secure the blockchain’s future. Vitalik Buterin outlines Ethereum’s long-term development with security goals. Ethereum aims for improved transaction efficiency and layer-2 scalability. Ethereum maintains a strong market position with price stability above $4,000. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has shared insights into the blockchain’s long-term development. During [...] The post Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solayer
LAYER$0.455-0.43%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13556+11.39%
QUANTUM
QUANTUM$0.002886-2.69%
Partager
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:31
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Long-Term Focus on Quantum Resistance

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Vitalik Buterin Reveals Ethereum’s Bold Plan to Stay Quantum-Secure and Simple!