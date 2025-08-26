JuChain Participates in Korea National Assembly Digital Asset Policy Forum

2025/08/26
JuChain representatives participated in the Korea National Assembly Digital Asset Policy Exchange Forum held in Seoul on August 21, 2025, joining senior government officials and industry leaders to discuss the institutionalization of digital assets and cross-border financial cooperation.

The forum was chaired by Shin Hyun-dong, Chairman of the Democratic Party of Korea’s “Digital Asset Committee,” who leads Korea’s cryptocurrency legislation and licensing regulatory framework. Hong Kong was represented by Hong Kong Monetary Authority officials and Legislative Council member Ng Kit-chong, who is spearheading Hong Kong’s stablecoin legislation implementation. Academic and industry representatives also participated in comprehensive discussions on digital asset institutionalization and international financial cooperation.

Key Discussion Topics

JuChain’s delegation engaged in substantive discussions with multi-party representatives on several critical areas:

Stablecoin Multilateral Settlement

Exploring frameworks for cross-border stablecoin transactions that comply with multiple jurisdictional requirements while maintaining efficiency and transparency.

Financial Infrastructure Innovation

Examining how blockchain technology can enhance traditional financial infrastructure and create new pathways for institutional adoption.

Asset Tokenization Implementation

Discussing practical applications of asset tokenization, particularly in equity markets where JuChain demonstrates unique liquidity advantages.

JuChain’s Role in Digital Asset Infrastructure

As a foundational financial infrastructure provider, JuChain continues safeguarding global digital asset circulation. The platform shows particular strength in Hong Kong stock tokenization, where its technical capabilities enable enhanced liquidity and accessibility for institutional participants.

The ecosystem’s JuTrust protocol received recognition during discussions as a potential foundation for consumer-grade stock tokenization applications, providing essential security and trust infrastructure for mainstream adoption.

Institutional Recognition and Future Commitment

“Participating alongside Korea’s National Assembly, Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and leading international institutional representatives represents both an honor and a responsibility,” stated JuChain representatives. “This engagement validates our commitment to supporting national digital finance strategies through robust technical infrastructure.”

JuChain emphasized its dedication to the principle of “technology serving national strategy, capabilities contributing to contemporary needs.” The company pledged continued support for Hong Kong’s exploration of international digital finance frontiers, contributing blockchain infrastructure experience and practical implementation to regional financial innovation and long-term development.

Strategic Implications

The Seoul forum demonstrates growing governmental recognition of blockchain infrastructure’s role in national financial strategy. JuChain’s participation reflects the company’s position as a significant technical contributor to policy discussions shaping digital asset regulation and implementation across Asia-Pacific markets.

The discussions particularly focused on creating regulatory frameworks that enable innovation while maintaining investor protection and financial stability, core principles that align with JuChain’s technical design and JuTrust’s security mechanisms.

About JuChain

JuChain is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain platform designed as an on-chain traffic hub and user growth engine. Part of the broader JuCoin ecosystem, JuChain provides institutional-grade infrastructure for digital asset applications, featuring sub-second transaction confirmations, ultra-low costs, and full EVM compatibility. The platform serves as foundational infrastructure for applications spanning DeFi, asset tokenization, and cross-border financial services.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
