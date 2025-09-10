JuCoin Evolves To Ju.com - Where Point, Click, Trade Meets Infinite Possibility

Dubai, September 10, 2025 – JuCoin, one of the cryptocurrency industry's longest-operating exchanges, established in 2013, today announces its evolution to Ju.com. This comprehensive rebrand represents the platform's transformation from a regional crypto exchange to a global ecosystem focused on making crypto trading as intuitive as basic computer interactions. The rebrand introduces revolutionary visual identity, user-centric philosophy, and breakthrough features that make crypto trading as intuitive as basic computer interactions.

From Regional Exchange to Global Ecosystem

Since new leadership took control in 2024, the platform has undergone remarkable transformation, achieving 50 million registered users across 100+ countries, $5 billion daily trading volume, and 26 million global community members. The rebrand to Ju.com represents the natural evolution of these achievements into a unified vision that eliminates the complexity barriers preventing mainstream crypto adoption.

Revolutionary Visual Identity System

The new Ju.com brand centers on an innovative J symbol that functions as both logo and transformation tool. The geometric design serves as a comma, apostrophe, or connection point, literally transforming "IMPOSSIBLE" into "I'M POSSIBLE" through the campaign tagline "Rewrite I[J]mpossible."

This visual philosophy extends throughout the platform's "Point. Click. Trade." approach, which makes crypto trading as familiar as basic computer operations. Users can now trade any blockchain token without external wallets, bridging entire blockchains through familiar point-and-click actions.

Breakthrough Features Aligned with User-First Philosophy

Ju.com announces several revolutionary features that embody its commitment to making complex crypto interactions simple:

Futures Loss Protection Plan Already active, this system automatically compensates futures trading losses exceeding 500 USDT with JU computing power, demonstrating platform success aligned with user success.

U.S. and Hong Kong Stock Trading Zone Lowered investment barriers enable anyone to trade real U.S. and Hong Kong stocks while fully enjoying dividend rights and staking incentives.

Early Bird Stock Subscription Zone Early access to subscribe to high-quality stocks creates new investment opportunities while helping companies secure efficient financing.

Proven Platform Foundation

The rebrand builds on demonstrated success metrics that validate the user-first approach:

  • Scale: 50M+ registered users, $5B daily trading volume, $50B+ cumulative volume
  • Innovation: JU token growth from $0.10 to $20+ representing 20,000% returns for early supporters
  • Technology: JuChain Layer 1 blockchain delivers 1-second block times with 1M+ on-chain addresses
  • Compliance: US MSB license, Thailand exchange license, Korea exchange and stablecoin licenses, with VARA and EU MiCA framework application in progress

Comprehensive Ecosystem Integration

Ju.com operates as unified ecosystem connecting multiple products through consistent user experience:

  • Ju.com Exchange: Core trading platform with CeDeFi integration for seamless on-chain access
  • JuChain: High-performance blockchain infrastructure supporting ecosystem applications
  • xBrokers: Global RWA brokerage and liquidity network
  • JuCard: Payment solutions bridging crypto and traditional spending
  • JumpFi Payment: Bridging TradFi and Web3 with seamless PayFi infrastructure
  • Ju Labs: $100M innovation fund supporting 50+ AI and blockchain projects

Global Expansion and Regulatory Leadership

The rebrand supports continued international expansion with regulatory compliance at its foundation. Ju.com maintains operations across 30+ countries with 500+ team members, positioning for further growth as regulatory frameworks mature globally.

Mission and Vision

Mission: Make crypto trading as intuitive as using any computer interface by removing technical barriers so anyone can access the entire crypto ecosystem through simple actions.

Vision: A world where blockchain technology becomes invisible infrastructure, enabling seamless access to financial opportunities.

Core Philosophy: Technology should disappear into simple interactions. Every point of contact should feel familiar and effortless, regardless of sophisticated blockchain infrastructure working behind the scenes.

About Ju.com

Founded in 2013, Ju.com(formerly JuCoin) has evolved into a comprehensive service-driven crypto ecosystem spanning over 100 countries with more than 50 million users. The platform integrates exchange services with JuChain blockchain infrastructure, xBrokers RWA brokerage, JuCard system, JumpFi payment, and innovative features that eliminate traditional barriers between centralized and decentralized finance. Ju.com's integrated ecosystem reflects its service-driven philosophy, designed to remove friction and provide users with seamless, secure, and rewarding crypto experiences across all touchpoints.

Media Contacts

Name: Antonio Wu

Title: CMO

Email: [email protected]

:::tip This story was published as a press release by Btcwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision.

:::

\

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help

On May 14, the MEME market staged a striking showdown. The MEME coin named Glonk was launched on both the Pump.fun and Letsbonk.fun Launchpad platforms, and the founders of the two platforms personally came out to promote the platform. This battle for traffic not only quickly ignited the enthusiasm of the market, but also revealed the increasingly fierce competition among MEME issuance platforms.
Wall Street executives warn the U.S. economy is weakening despite strong earnings

The biggest names on Wall Street are finally saying what most people already feel: “Things aren’t looking good.” Even as traders bet on interest rate cuts and banks report high earnings, top executives are starting to admit they aren’t sure how long the good times will last. Behind all the market hype, the doubts are […]
