JuCoin's JuTrust Featured at Seoul's 5M Protocol Global Summit

2025/08/25
Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Donggeon highlights JuTrust’s insurance mechanisms as cornerstone of digital finance trust infrastructure

25th of August – At the “Virtual-Real Integration: 5M Consensus Protocol Global Launch Conference” on August 18, 2025, held in Seoul, JuCoin’s JuTrust insurance protocol received prominent recognition as a foundational security mechanism driving institutional adoption of digital finance. The summit, attended by Korean Crypto Committee Chairman and former Seoul National University President Seong Nak-in, alongside government representatives and blockchain industry leaders, explored the future of digital economy and innovative finance.

Korean National Assembly Speaker Kim Donggeon, who serves as the 5M Protocol’s founding architect, systematically outlined the protocol’s origins and emphasized that 5M addresses digital finance’s most persistent challenge: establishing trust and security at institutional scale.

Addressing Digital Finance’s Trust Gap

Despite rapid growth in digital finance, two fundamental problems have hindered mainstream adoption:

  • Asset Security Concerns: Users remain uncertain about fund transparency and participation risks
  • Investment Trust Deficit: Projects typically demonstrate short lifecycles without institutional safeguards

“If participants cannot feel secure, digital finance cannot achieve true widespread adoption,” Speaker Kim Donggeon stated during his keynote address. “This realization led to the development of 5M as an institutional framework designed to rebuild trust foundations in digital finance through systematic guarantees combined with robust technical infrastructure.”

JuTrust: Institutional-Grade Security Architecture

Central to the 5M protocol’s security framework is JuCoin’s JuTrust mechanism, which Speaker Kim highlighted as a breakthrough in digital asset protection. JuTrust operates through a dual-layer security model:

  • Insurance Pool Protection: 30% of participant funds are allocated to dedicated insurance reserves
  • Computing Power Guarantee: 70% of assets are backed by algorithmic computing power, providing additional security layers

This institutional approach ensures every participant investment maintains concrete security barriers while providing systematic backing for the entire ecosystem. The mechanism represents a shift from traditional digital finance models toward institutional-grade protections that traditional finance users expect.

JuChain: Technical Infrastructure for Institutional Compliance

JuChain, JuCoin’s Layer 1 blockchain platform, serves as the technical foundation enabling 5M protocol operations. The blockchain provides transparent, efficient, and verifiable execution environments that ensure institutional policies can be implemented effectively rather than remaining theoretical frameworks.

The combination of institutional policy design through 5M and technical capability through JuChain creates what industry observers describe as a new model for digital finance governance that bridges traditional finance expectations with blockchain innovation.

Global Institutional Adoption

The 5M protocol has attracted participation from hundreds of global communities, creating cross-regional, multi-tiered collaborative networks. Support from the Korean Crypto Committee and Seoul National University provides strong policy and academic foundations for the protocol’s internationalization and institutionalization processes.

Industry analysts view 5M as a practical model for global blockchain governance and digital finance cooperation. The framework demonstrates several key innovations:

  • Policy Integration: Innovation and regulation operate in parallel rather than opposition
  • Dual Security Layers: Both asset protection and investment guarantees function simultaneously
  • Sustainable Development: Efficiency and long-term viability receive equal priority

JuCoin’s Role in Institutional Digital Finance

As the world’s first service-driven crypto exchange, JuCoin’s integration with the 5M protocol demonstrates the company’s commitment to institutional-grade solutions. JuTrust’s recognition at the Seoul summit validates JuCoin’s approach to removing friction from digital finance while maintaining the security standards that institutional participants require.

“The 5M protocol validates our belief that sustainable digital finance requires institutional frameworks that prioritize user protection,” said a JuCoin spokesperson. “JuTrust’s inclusion in this initiative demonstrates how our ecosystem components work together to solve real challenges facing digital finance adoption.”

Industry Implications

The Seoul summit’s focus on institutional frameworks reflects growing recognition that digital finance’s next growth phase requires solutions that address traditional finance concerns about security, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

Speaker Kim Donggeon’s emphasis on “building institutionalized trust” resonates with JuCoin’s service-driven philosophy, where platform success depends on user success rather than transaction volume optimization.

About JuCoin

Founded in 2013, JuCoin has evolved into the world’s first service-driven crypto ecosystem, serving over 50 million users across 30+ countries. The platform integrates JuCoin exchange, JuChain blockchain infrastructure, JuChat social platform, JuGame gaming ecosystem, and JuOne smartphone hardware into a unified experience that prioritizes user security and success.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/jucoins-jutrust-featured-at-seouls-5m-protocol-global-summit/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
