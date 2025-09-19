Jude Law On Acting Alongside Jason Bateman In Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 06:08
Threshold
T$0.01731--%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0537+0.12%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.1026+3.53%
Alttown
TOWN$0.00373+4.04%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04792+0.35%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3474+19.38%

Jason Bateman and Jude Law are dynamic together in ‘Black Rabbit’ on Netflix.

PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX

The new Netflix drama Black Rabbit is set in the high-pressure, high-stakes world of New York City’s nightlife scene, where getting past velvet ropes and into exclusive hotspots means you’re part of the elite crowd. It’s only once you’re in that you realize nothing is as it seems, and anything goes.

Co-creators, writers, and executive producers Zach Baylin and Kate Susman sat beside Jude Law just hours before the show’s premiere on Netflix to discuss their new limited eight-episode series, which debuted on September 18, and also stars Jason Bateman.

This was the first time Law and Bateman have worked together. There were Zoom meetings before filming began, but the two met just once in person prior. “We went for dinner about two weeks before we started shooting to make sure we didn’t hate each other,” Law laughed.

“Luckily, we didn’t. And that was it. We just hit the ground running. You never know. Actors approach acting very differently, and so there’s always a sense at the beginning of sniffing each other out. What was very clear was that he was happy to play and would go anywhere,” described Law, detailing the experience and adding, “I also got a sense very quickly that he trusted me as I trusted him. And that meant that we could keep just pushing the boundaries.”

The married producing partners were inspired to write this story, which is filled with a wide range of colorful characters, from the wild nights they spent out on the town while living in New York. Their experiences with the city’s exhilarating nightlife and the interesting mix of people they met served as the impetus for this show.

In the story, Jake Friedkin (Law) owns the popular restaurant and VIP lounge, The Black Rabbit, which is on the verge of becoming the hottest spot in New York. Everything is going smoothly until his brother, Vince (Bateman), unexpectedly returns to town. The viewer quickly learns that wherever Vince goes, trouble, death, and chaos follow.

Jason Bateman in ‘Black Rabbit’ on Netflix.

PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX

“Kate and I lived in New York for 17 years, and did a lot of research at bars for this show,” Baylin said, chuckling as he listed some of their favorite hot spots. “There was a certain type of restaurant downtown, particularly in the early 2000s, and they all had this incredible elevated cooking.”

The three reflected on these VIP venues that were hard to access and what it meant to be a part of that elite world. Law described the thrill of gaining entry to these cool spots that weren’t open to just anyone. “You couldn’t always get in. The velvet rope came up, and it was like, ‘Sorry. Thank you, no more.’”

“I remember being on the outside of that rope a lot,” added Baylin. “The idea that something is happening behind that door that’s not just the food, but there’s a world and a scene and a vibe that you want to be part of. I think that’s really what we were trying to evoke, and then the people who put on that show every night.”

Susman described the show as an amalgamation of many people and places they encountered in New York. “Both Zach and I have siblings, and while this isn’t a depiction of our relationship with them, we wanted to explore the person you are with your siblings and how someone who has known you your whole life and can see through what you put on to the rest of the world. Those relationships are formative.”

These brothers, who bring out the best and worst in each other, struggle to overcome childhood trauma, achieve success, and fight their self-destructive tendencies in a battle that threatens to ruin everything they have worked so hard to build.

Casting Law and Bateman, who also serve as executive producers, as brothers was a smart move by Baylin and Susman. The actors seem destined to share the screen, and every scene featuring them should serve as a master class for actors. Bateman also directs; he helmed the first two episodes, with Laura Linney, Ben Semanoff, and Justin Kurzel directing subsequent two-episode blocks.

Jude Law in ‘Black Rabbit’ on Netflix.

PHOTO COURTESY OF NETFLIX

As for Law’s interest in portraying this down-on-his-luck guy, he said he’d just worked with Baylin, Susman, and Kurzel on the 2024 film The Order and wanted to work with them again, explaining the importance of relationships and the atmosphere on set. “If it’s harmonious and full of trust, I feel like I do my best work and get pushed in all the right ways.”

As for their concept for this series, Law liked the idea. “I remembered those restaurants and that vibrant nightlife, and I thought that was a great setting for a story. Then, the potential in these two brothers, this sort of biblical relationship at the heart of it…one brother bringing this whirlwind into the other brother’s life and them colliding again. You get to the kernel of what makes these two people who they are. It seemed like a challenge and a new territory for me. I love the idea of playing this front-of-house guy who had all these issues going on that he was covering up.”

Jake and Vince have an unbreakable bond that destroys everyone and everything, but as Law points out, their issues are rooted in their early family life. “This story is about how childhood trauma can completely destroy a person and leave them damaged forever, and so they’re constantly damaging themselves.”

Baylin brings up a quote by Hunter S. Thompson that reads: “The Edge…There is no honest way to explain it because the only people who really know where it is are the ones who have gone over.” He describes Bateman’s Vince as both a trailblazer and an arsonist. “You don’t really have control of that kind of power when you’re incredibly talented, charismatic, and pushing the envelope all the time. You end up leaving a lot of scorched earth behind.”

“There is the heartbreak, too, that Jake, above anyone else, knows who Vince really is; he knows that he’s lost,” adds Susman. “It’s a beautiful relationship. Jake still holds Vince on this pedestal despite what others may see and think about their relationship.”

Black Rabbit offers a nonstop ride into the dark side of family loyalty at any cost, contrasting self-destructive ambition and greed. For fans, the trio hinted that they are working on another project together.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danafeldman/2025/09/18/jude-law-on-acting-alongside-jason-bateman-in-netflixs-black-rabbit/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Following the MCP and A2A protocols, the AI Agent market has seen another blockbuster arrival: the Agent Payments Protocol (AP2), developed by Google. This will clearly further enhance AI Agents' autonomous multi-tasking capabilities, but the unfortunate reality is that it has little to do with web3AI. Let's take a closer look: What problem does AP2 solve? Simply put, the MCP protocol is like a universal hook, enabling AI agents to connect to various external tools and data sources; A2A is a team collaboration communication protocol that allows multiple AI agents to cooperate with each other to complete complex tasks; AP2 completes the last piece of the puzzle - payment capability. In other words, MCP opens up connectivity, A2A promotes collaboration efficiency, and AP2 achieves value exchange. The arrival of AP2 truly injects "soul" into the autonomous collaboration and task execution of Multi-Agents. Imagine AI Agents connecting Qunar, Meituan, and Didi to complete the booking of flights, hotels, and car rentals, but then getting stuck at the point of "self-payment." What's the point of all that multitasking? So, remember this: AP2 is an extension of MCP+A2A, solving the last mile problem of AI Agent automated execution. What are the technical highlights of AP2? The core innovation of AP2 is the Mandates mechanism, which is divided into real-time authorization mode and delegated authorization mode. Real-time authorization is easy to understand. The AI Agent finds the product and shows it to you. The operation can only be performed after the user signs. Delegated authorization requires the user to set rules in advance, such as only buying the iPhone 17 when the price drops to 5,000. The AI Agent monitors the trigger conditions and executes automatically. The implementation logic is cryptographically signed using Verifiable Credentials (VCs). Users can set complex commission conditions, including price ranges, time limits, and payment method priorities, forming a tamper-proof digital contract. Once signed, the AI Agent executes according to the conditions, with VCs ensuring auditability and security at every step. Of particular note is the "A2A x402" extension, a technical component developed by Google specifically for crypto payments, developed in collaboration with Coinbase and the Ethereum Foundation. This extension enables AI Agents to seamlessly process stablecoins, ETH, and other blockchain assets, supporting native payment scenarios within the Web3 ecosystem. What kind of imagination space can AP2 bring? After analyzing the technical principles, do you think that's it? Yes, in fact, the AP2 is boring when it is disassembled alone. Its real charm lies in connecting and opening up the "MCP+A2A+AP2" technology stack, completely opening up the complete link of AI Agent's autonomous analysis+execution+payment. From now on, AI Agents can open up many application scenarios. For example, AI Agents for stock investment and financial management can help us monitor the market 24/7 and conduct independent transactions. Enterprise procurement AI Agents can automatically replenish and renew without human intervention. AP2's complementary payment capabilities will further expand the penetration of the Agent-to-Agent economy into more scenarios. Google obviously understands that after the technical framework is established, the ecological implementation must be relied upon, so it has brought in more than 60 partners to develop it, almost covering the entire payment and business ecosystem. Interestingly, it also involves major Crypto players such as Ethereum, Coinbase, MetaMask, and Sui. Combined with the current trend of currency and stock integration, the imagination space has been doubled. Is web3 AI really dead? Not entirely. Google's AP2 looks complete, but it only achieves technical compatibility with Crypto payments. It can only be regarded as an extension of the traditional authorization framework and belongs to the category of automated execution. There is a "paradigm" difference between it and the autonomous asset management pursued by pure Crypto native solutions. The Crypto-native solutions under exploration are taking the "decentralized custody + on-chain verification" route, including AI Agent autonomous asset management, AI Agent autonomous transactions (DeFAI), AI Agent digital identity and on-chain reputation system (ERC-8004...), AI Agent on-chain governance DAO framework, AI Agent NPC and digital avatars, and many other interesting and fun directions. Ultimately, once users get used to AI Agent payments in traditional fields, their acceptance of AI Agents autonomously owning digital assets will also increase. And for those scenarios that AP2 cannot reach, such as anonymous transactions, censorship-resistant payments, and decentralized asset management, there will always be a time for crypto-native solutions to show their strength? The two are more likely to be complementary rather than competitive, but to be honest, the key technological advancements behind AI Agents currently all come from web2AI, and web3AI still needs to keep up the good work!
FUNToken
FUN$0.009491+0.24%
Mode Network
MODE$0.001692+0.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.06523+1.55%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 07:00
Partager
Spheron Network Joins Hivello for DePIN Supply Scaling

Spheron Network Joins Hivello for DePIN Supply Scaling

This latest partnership seeks to combine the decentralized CPU and GPU infrastructure of Spheron Network with the onboarding solutions of Hivello.
NodeAI
GPU$0.1938-7.40%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 08:15
Partager
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, September 18, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, NeXTSTEP OS Released, Influenced Mac OS X in 1989, ICANN Formed to Oversee Internet Governance in 1998, U.S. Air Force Established as Separate Branch in 1947, and we present you with these top quality stories. From ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services to How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army, let’s dive right in. Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI By @startupsoftheweek [ 6 Min read ] Learn how startups can win in the AI era—become the answer in ChatGPT Perplexity, build AI-native ops, and grow faster with smarter distribution. Read More. How to Make Your Fetch Requests Production-Ready By @hacker5295744 [ 12 Min read ] In this article, we will explore how to make your fetch requests production-ready using a library called ffetch. Read More. Humans Are the Improbability Drive AI Can’t Copy By @IHODLem [ 2 Min read ] AI runs on probability, humans thrive on impossibility. Douglas Adams’ improbability drive proves why the spark of surprise is ours alone. Read More. ML-Based Batch Estimation for Dynamic Pricing in Same-Day Delivery Services By @andrewnarts [ 9 Min read ] Five years ago, same-day delivery felt like a luxury. Today, it’s a baseline expectation. Read More. How I Built a 3D Farm and Printed Over 2 Tons of Products For The Ukrainian Army By @arthur.tkachenko [ 7 Min read ] Yuriy Sakhno is a volunteer helping the Ukrainian military with 3D printing. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487+4.86%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/19 00:03
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Google's AP2 protocol has been released. Does encrypted AI still have a chance?

Spheron Network Joins Hivello for DePIN Supply Scaling

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Startups, Meet Your New Distribution Channel: AI (9/18/2025)

Fed renteverlaging veroorzaakt marktdaling: Cryptomarkt crash?

DEX aggregator Titan completes $7 million seed round led by Galaxy Ventures