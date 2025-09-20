The post Judge nukes Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against NYT, ridicules legal theatrics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal judge in Tampa just shut down President Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, calling the entire thing “decidedly improper and impermissible,” according to a court ruling reviewed Friday. The case, which was thrown out less than a week after it was filed, isn’t completely dead yet — the judge gave Trump four weeks to come back with a shorter and more focused complaint. But Judge Steven Merryday made it very clear: cut the noise or don’t come back at all. The lawsuit, which was supposed to target alleged defamation, instead ballooned into an 85-page rant. Judge Merryday pointed out that only the final pages actually mentioned the legal claims, while the bulk of it was filled with praise for Trump and attacks on his enemies. “Superfluous allegations” was the phrase he used. The court didn’t waste time ripping the case apart, saying it read more like a speech at a rally than a serious legal document. Judge blasts filing and demands a professional rewrite Steven, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush, didn’t hold back in his order. He said the court is not a stage for venting frustrations. “As every lawyer knows (or is presumed to know), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective — not a protected platform to rage against an adversary,” Steven wrote in the decision. He also said, “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner.” Trump’s legal team had named four New York Times reporters and Penguin Random House as defendants. Penguin got dragged in because of a book they published, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created… The post Judge nukes Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against NYT, ridicules legal theatrics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal judge in Tampa just shut down President Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, calling the entire thing “decidedly improper and impermissible,” according to a court ruling reviewed Friday. The case, which was thrown out less than a week after it was filed, isn’t completely dead yet — the judge gave Trump four weeks to come back with a shorter and more focused complaint. But Judge Steven Merryday made it very clear: cut the noise or don’t come back at all. The lawsuit, which was supposed to target alleged defamation, instead ballooned into an 85-page rant. Judge Merryday pointed out that only the final pages actually mentioned the legal claims, while the bulk of it was filled with praise for Trump and attacks on his enemies. “Superfluous allegations” was the phrase he used. The court didn’t waste time ripping the case apart, saying it read more like a speech at a rally than a serious legal document. Judge blasts filing and demands a professional rewrite Steven, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush, didn’t hold back in his order. He said the court is not a stage for venting frustrations. “As every lawyer knows (or is presumed to know), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective — not a protected platform to rage against an adversary,” Steven wrote in the decision. He also said, “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner.” Trump’s legal team had named four New York Times reporters and Penguin Random House as defendants. Penguin got dragged in because of a book they published, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created…

Judge nukes Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against NYT, ridicules legal theatrics

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/20 09:37
Humanity
H$0.05481+1.14%
Threshold
T$0.01667-2.57%
Wormhole
W$0.11495+0.19%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.428-2.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08644-1.92%

A federal judge in Tampa just shut down President Donald Trump’s $15 billion lawsuit against The New York Times, calling the entire thing “decidedly improper and impermissible,” according to a court ruling reviewed Friday.

The case, which was thrown out less than a week after it was filed, isn’t completely dead yet — the judge gave Trump four weeks to come back with a shorter and more focused complaint. But Judge Steven Merryday made it very clear: cut the noise or don’t come back at all.

The lawsuit, which was supposed to target alleged defamation, instead ballooned into an 85-page rant. Judge Merryday pointed out that only the final pages actually mentioned the legal claims, while the bulk of it was filled with praise for Trump and attacks on his enemies. “Superfluous allegations” was the phrase he used. The court didn’t waste time ripping the case apart, saying it read more like a speech at a rally than a serious legal document.

Judge blasts filing and demands a professional rewrite

Steven, who was appointed by George H.W. Bush, didn’t hold back in his order. He said the court is not a stage for venting frustrations. “As every lawyer knows (or is presumed to know), a complaint is not a public forum for vituperation and invective — not a protected platform to rage against an adversary,” Steven wrote in the decision.

He also said, “A complaint is not a megaphone for public relations or a podium for a passionate oration at a political rally or the functional equivalent of the Hyde Park Speakers’ Corner.”

Trump’s legal team had named four New York Times reporters and Penguin Random House as defendants. Penguin got dragged in because of a book they published, Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father’s Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success, written by Times reporters Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner. Trump’s lawyers claimed the book was filled with false and malicious statements meant to harm his image.

Steven told Trump’s team they have 28 days to revise and resubmit the lawsuit. But this time, they’re under strict rules. The complaint must not exceed 40 pages, not including the caption, signature, or attachments. And the judge warned that the case will “begin, continue, and end” under procedural law — no more legal theater.

Trump lashes out, reporters respond, case remains on life support

During an Oval Office event, ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl confronted Trump with the news that the lawsuit had been dismissed. Trump didn’t take it well. “I’m winning, I’m winning the cases,” he said before turning his frustration directly at Karl.

“You’re guilty, Jon, you’re guilty. ABC is a terrible network, a very unfair network, and you should be ashamed of yourself. NBC is equally bad. I don’t know who’s worse.”

After the ruling, a spokesman for Trump’s legal team issued a statement to CNBC saying, “President Trump will continue to hold the Fake News accountable through this powerhouse lawsuit against The New York Times, its reporters, and Penguin Random House, in accordance with the judge’s direction on logistics.”

The Times also responded to the court’s decision, saying, “We welcome the judge’s quick ruling, which recognized that the complaint was a political document rather than a serious legal filing.”

KEY Difference Wire: the secret tool crypto projects use to get guaranteed media coverage

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/judge-nukes-trumps-15b-lawsuit-against-nyt/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Grayscale launched its Grayscale CoinDesk Crypto 5 ETF (GDLC), the first product to track the five top cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, Solana (SOL), and Cardano (ADA).
Solana
SOL$238.21-3.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,509.51-1.43%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/20 06:40
Partager
Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

PANews reported on September 20th that Faraday Future announced a strategic investment of $41 million in Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLGN) through a private equity (PIPE) transaction, with the intention of launching cryptocurrency and Web3-related businesses. Following the completion of the necessary shareholder approval process, QLGN is expected to change its name to CXC10 and focus on its three growth engines: cryptocurrency and Web3 ecosystem development. The PIPE financing round was led by Faraday Future and its founder and global co-CEO, Jia Yueting, with participation from blockchain technology company SIGN Foundation. FF President Wang Jianjun also participated in the round. Faraday Future has agreed to invest approximately $30 million in QLGN at an effective price of $2.246 per share, subject to closing conditions, representing approximately 55% of QLGN's outstanding common stock. In addition, Jia Yueting plans to personally invest approximately $4 million, representing approximately 7% of QLGN's common stock. Jia Yueting has also agreed to a voluntary two-year lock-up period on his personal investment. Upon completion of the transaction, Jia Yueting will serve as QLGN's Chief Advisor, Wang Jianjun will be appointed Co-CEO of QLGN, and FF CFO Koti Meka will be appointed CFO.
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00185109-6.49%
Sign
SIGN$0.08446+6.13%
Octavia
VIA$0.0152-0.65%
Partager
PANews2025/09/20 09:13
Partager
XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

On-chain analyst Ali Martinez says whales offloaded ~200 million XRP in two weeks. Traders are parsing the transfers as XRP holds near $3.
NEAR
NEAR$3.104-4.55%
XRP
XRP$2.9876-2.74%
ALI
ALI$0.00658+0.15%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:20
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Grayscale debuts multi-asset crypto ETF following regulatory green light

Faraday Future to Invest $41 Million in Qualigen via PIPE for Cryptocurrency Business

XRP Whales Offload 200 Million XRP as Market Pauses Near $3

Bitcoin-themed tram rolls out in Milan, Italy

41,000 BTC options and 240,000 ETH options will expire today, with a total notional value of over $5.8 billion