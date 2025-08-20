Judge Orders EminiFX Founder to Pay $228M in Fraud Case

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 22:50
Moonveil
MORE$0.10102+0.73%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022338+5.73%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1462+0.75%

The CFTC secured the ruling, which also holds Alexandre liable for $15 million in disgorgement, on top of his nine-year prison sentence and a separate $213 million restitution order in a criminal case. EminiFX raised $262 million in just eight months by promising unrealistic weekly returns through fake robo-trading technology, while Alexandre siphoned millions for personal use. 

EminiFX Collapse Leaves Founder Owing Millions

A federal judge in New York ordered Eddy Alexandre, the founder of the defunct crypto platform EminiFX, to pay more than $228 million in restitution after ruling that the company operated as a Ponzi scheme that defrauded tens of thousands of investors. The US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) secured a summary judgment against Alexandre and EminiFX, with US District Judge Valerie Caproni holding them jointly liable for $228.5 million in restitution and Alexandre personally responsible for an additional $15 million in disgorgement. 

FilingFiling

Case ruling (Source: CourtListener)

The decision was made after more than three years of legal battles and comes just over a year after Alexandre pleaded guilty to commodities fraud in a parallel criminal case. For this case, he is serving a nine-year prison sentence and was separately ordered to pay $213 million in restitution.

Press releasePress release

Press release from the US Attorney’s Office

EminiFX launched in 2021, and quickly drew in more than 25,000 investors and raised $262 million in just eight months by promising weekly returns of up to 9.99% through a so-called “Robo-Advisor Assisted Account” that allegedly deployed automated crypto and forex trading strategies. In reality, the platform sustained losses of at least $49 million and never implemented the trading technology it claimed to use. 

Prosecutors found that Alexandre misappropriated at least $15 million for personal expenses, including luxury cars, credit card bills, and large cash withdrawals. Investor payouts were also made using funds from new participants.

The civil ruling ensures that payments toward restitution will offset the disgorgement obligation, minimizing overlap in financial penalties. A court-appointed receiver has been overseeing the recovery and distribution of assets since 2022,  and partial payouts to victims began earlier this year following court approval of a distribution plan. 

The case sheds some light on the ongoing risks facing investors in the crypto sector, where scams, hacks, and fraud schemes are still running rampant. According to CertiK, crypto-related losses reached $2.47 billion in the first half of 2025.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/10600/judge-orders-emini-fx-founder-to-pay-228-m-in-fraud-case

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Little Pepe emerges as the next big frog-themed memecoin after SHIB and PEPE. #partnercontent
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.005178+3.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01389+1.23%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:55
Partager
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

As crypto markets gear up for another explosive cycle, all eyes aren’t just on the return of meme coin giants like Shiba Inu (SHIB), they’re on the disruptive potential of DeFi newcomer Mutuum Finance (MUTM). Mutuum Finance, a rapidly emerging $0.035 altcoin, is drawing attention for its innovative DeFi protocol and growing adoption, signaling potential […]
Threshold
T$0.01599+0.56%
Gearbox
GEAR$0.003568+0.67%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001239+1.30%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:00
Partager
Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Russia remains China’s largest supplier of oil, but deliveries have gone down in 2025, amid global trade tensions and tariff threats from the United States. Recent reports have indicated the trend is turning this summer but it’s yet to offset the notable drop in volume and even steeper decline in value registered by official Chinese […]
Polytrade
TRADE$0.12675-0.17%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/21 00:26
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Shiba Inu exploded in 2021, PEPE in 2023, this frog token under $0.002 could soar in 2025

Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Hit 2021 Highs Again, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is Set to Deliver 10x Higher Returns This Cycle

Russian oil deliveries to China fall in 2025 despite July rebound

Shiba Inu Investors Could Face Delays on 10x Returns While Nexchain Crypto Presale Emerges With 35x Potential

Beijing presses solar firms to end price wars