Judge Rules Against Justin Sun in Bid to Block Bloomberg’s Crypto Publication

TLDR

A US judge denied Justin Sun’s attempt to prevent Bloomberg from publishing his cryptocurrency holdings.

The court ruled that Sun failed to prove Bloomberg had promised confidentiality regarding his assets.

Sun’s own public disclosures of his Bitcoin holdings weakened his argument about security risks.

The decision marks a setback for Justin Sun in his ongoing legal battles involving his crypto assets.

The case adds to Sun’s legal challenges, including the ongoing SEC lawsuit over unregistered securities.

A US judge has denied Justin Sun’s attempt to prevent Bloomberg from publishing details about his cryptocurrency holdings. On Monday, Judge Colm Connolly of the US District Court for the District of Delaware ruled against Sun’s request for a temporary restraining order. The lawsuit was filed after Bloomberg aimed to disclose specific details of Sun’s crypto assets for its Billionaires Index.

Court Denies Injunction Against Bloomberg’s Report on Sun’s Crypto Holdings

Sun’s legal team argued that Bloomberg’s planned publication would reveal confidential and unverified information about his assets. The Tron founder claimed that the publication would increase the risk of security threats, such as hacking or kidnapping. However, Judge Connolly found that Sun could not prove that Bloomberg had promised to keep the information confidential.

“Sun himself has disclosed far more specific information about his Bitcoin holdings than what Bloomberg published,” Connolly stated. He emphasized that the release of information from Bloomberg was not enough to demonstrate an increased threat to Sun’s safety. Sun’s own public disclosures about his Bitcoin assets weakened his argument, the judge added.

The court’s ruling suggests that Sun failed to prove significant harm from Bloomberg’s publication. The judge also questioned Sun’s failure to demonstrate a connection between the release of the data and his security concerns. The decision marks a setback in Sun’s efforts to block Bloomberg from reporting on his financial holdings.

Justin Sun’s Crypto Holdings Under Scrutiny in Ongoing Legal Disputes

The cryptocurrency mogul, who is also facing a lawsuit from the SEC, is no stranger to legal battles. In 2023, the US Securities and Exchange Commission filed a lawsuit against Sun and Tron for allegedly offering unregistered securities. The case was temporarily stalled after former SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s departure and the arrival of President Donald Trump’s administration.

Moreover, some members of Congress have raised questions about the SEC’s decision to drop its case against Justin Sun. They suspect that Sun’s significant investments in Trump-controlled ventures, such as World Liberty Financial, could have influenced the SEC’s actions. This latest legal dispute only adds to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Sun’s business dealings.

Justin Sun continues to face challenges as he seeks to protect his privacy amid rising legal pressures. While his attempt to block Bloomberg’s publication was unsuccessful, the case underscores the growing attention his financial activities are attracting.

The post Judge Rules Against Justin Sun in Bid to Block Bloomberg’s Crypto Publication appeared first on Blockonomi.