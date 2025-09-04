Judge Says Trump’s $2.2 Billion Harvard Funding Freeze Was Illegal

Topline
The Trump administration’s temporary freezing of $2.2 billion in federal funding for Harvard University was unconstitutional, a judge ruled Wednesday, arguing in favor of the university as it challenges antisemitism allegations and denies a list of demands from the Trump administration made in response to pro-Palestinian protests held on campus last year.
The order was issued Wednesday. (Photo by Zhu Ziyu/VCG via Getty Images)
VCG via Getty Images
Key Facts
U.S. District Judge Allison Burroughs said in her order Harvard tolerated hateful behavior but the federal government “used antisemitism as a smokescreen for a targeted, ideologically-motivated assault on this country’s premier universities” that violated the First Amendment.
Burroughs has ordered the Trump administration to restore the funding, which is made up of $2.2 billion in multi-year grants.
The Trump administration is expected to appeal.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/09/03/trump-administrations-22-billion-harvard-funding-freeze-ruled-unconstitutional/