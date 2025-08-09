Jupiter co-founder meow responds to community concerns about "200,000 unissued JUP tokens": personal and other co-founder funds are locked up until 2030

PANews reported on August 9th that Jupiter co-founder meow posted on the X platform: "99.99% of my personal net worth, life's work, and inheritance are in JUP. My personal funds, like those of other founders, are locked up and cannot be liquidated until 2030. However, a very serious mistake was made over the past year. In trying to reassure the community and keep everyone happy, we implemented various lock-up and burn operations to prove our responsibility. But the harsh reality is that no one cares about what Jupiter is doing. Instead, attention has increased exponentially on the 200,000 JUP budget that has yet to be distributed. Despite this, the focus of work in the coming months will remain on solidifying the product, and discussions with the DAO and the community will follow. I cannot make any promises at this time."