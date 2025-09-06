JUPITER: Europe’s First Exascale Supercomputer Revolutionizes Research



JUPITER, Europe’s first exascale supercomputer, is now operational, accelerating research in climate science, neuroscience, and quantum simulation with unprecedented computing power.











Europe has marked a significant milestone in computing with the inauguration of JUPITER, its first exascale supercomputer, located at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre. This event was attended by Germany’s Chancellor Friedrich Merz, highlighting the supercomputer’s role in driving innovation across multiple fields.

Unleashing Unprecedented Computing Power

Powered by NVIDIA’s Grace Hopper platform, JUPITER is capable of executing one quintillion FP64 operations per second, with an anticipated AI performance of up to 90 exaflops. This makes it more than twice as fast as any other system in Europe, setting new standards for high-performance computing and artificial intelligence workloads.

The supercomputer’s architecture, based on Eviden’s BullSequana XH3000, is liquid-cooled, enhancing its efficiency and performance. JUPITER is expected to be a cornerstone for pioneering research in climate science, neuroscience, quantum simulations, and more.

Driving Scientific and Industrial Advancements

JUPITER, an acronym for Joint Undertaking Pioneer for Innovative and Transformative Exascale Research, provides European researchers and industries with a powerful tool to advance their work. It supports a wide array of applications, including:

Climate Science: Enhancing weather prediction and simulation capabilities.

Enhancing weather prediction and simulation capabilities. Generative AI: Developing large language models for European languages.

Developing large language models for European languages. Neuroscience: Offering new insights into drug discovery and brain mapping.

Offering new insights into drug discovery and brain mapping. Quantum Simulation: Bringing quantum computing closer to practical application.

For instance, the Max Planck Institute for Meteorology is utilizing JUPITER to simulate climate predictions with high spatial resolution, enabling more accurate depictions of extreme weather events.

Collaborative European Efforts

JUPITER is a collaborative effort involving 18 German and 15 European teams who are among the first to access its capabilities. Projects such as TrustLLM are leveraging JUPITER to train the next generation of language models for various European languages, enhancing productivity across industries.

Moreover, neuroscience researchers at the Jülich Supercomputing Centre plan to use JUPITER for simulating neuronal behavior, which is crucial for developing treatments for neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

Setting New Records in Quantum Simulation

JUPITER is also poised to break records in quantum simulation, potentially handling over 50 qubits, a feat that surpasses the current supercomputer record of 48 qubits. This advancement is critical for the future of quantum computing.

With its immense computing power, JUPITER is set to empower European researchers by facilitating groundbreaking discoveries and enhancing Europe’s leadership in AI and scientific research.

