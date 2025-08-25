Just In: Galaxy Digital, Jump, and Multicoin Target $1B Raise to Build Solana Treasury

Par : CoinGape
2025/08/25 18:33
BRC20.COM
COM$0.019694-4.80%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.09738+10.75%

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital have announced plans to raise $1 billion for the purchase of Solana (SOL) tokens. The move suggests growing confidence in the token’s ability to compete as one of the leading blockchain platforms.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Galaxy Digital, Jump, and Multicoin to Build Solana Treasury

According to Bloomberg, Galaxy Digital, Jump, and Multicoin Target are reportedly in discussions with investors to secure $1 billion in capital for a Solana treasury.  This would establish the most extensive Solana-focused treasury to date. Cantor Fitzgerald has been tapped as the lead banker for the deal.

The plan involves acquiring control of a publicly listed entity and transforming it into a digital asset treasury company with a primary focus on the roken. If finalized, the reserve would be more than twice the size of any existing Solana treasury.

Furthermore, the Solana Foundation, based in Zug, Switzerland, is said to have given its backing to the proposal. The deal could be sealed as early as September, though none of the involved parties has issued official comments.

Solana, currently the sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has doubled in price since April. Analysts suggest that treasury accumulation at this scale further stabilizes the market and fuels long-term appreciation.

Ethereum-focused treasury companies are estimated to have built holdings worth more than $20 billion. As a result, Ethereum surpassed a record high that had been there for almost four years.

Galaxy Digital, Jump, and Multicoin Target could pave the way for Solana to follow a similar path by competing in this race. The sheer scale of the reserve could also give the firms greater influence over market liquidity, governance, and development within Solana’s growing ecosystem.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Solana Treasuries Trend Gains Pace

This development follows a broader trend of listed firms turning to Solana treasuries as a long-term strategy. Just last month, Nasdaq-listed Mercurity Fintech Holding (MFH) secured a $200 million equity line of credit from Solana Ventures to pursue a similar treasury-building plan. The company stated that the funds would be used to strengthen its position in SOL and expand institutional exposure.

Earlier in June, Classover Holding also announced a $550 million deal to accumulate the altcoin in partnership with Solana Growth Ventures. The agreement immediately boosted the company’s stock by 40%.

These moves signal that SOL treasuries are becoming a favored investment approach. This echoes the long-standing strategy pioneered by Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin strategy.

Notably, Galaxy had previously raised $620 million to buy Solana tokens from the FTX estate. Meanwhile, Multicoin and Jump have both been long-time backers of Solana-based projects.

The new initiative is part of a larger trend in corporate balance sheet management of cryptocurrency assets. Pioneers of this model are placing bets that the token may emulate Bitcoin’s success.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

PANews reported on June 24 that Nano Labs Ltd had previously announced that it would use BNB as its only strategic reserve and inject $500 million. CZ said that he
Binance Coin
BNB$854.01-0.85%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0568-12.88%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001825-3.54%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 19:19
Partager
A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

PANews reported on July 4 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.43+3.95%
USDCoin
USDC$1.0001--%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02743-4.05%
Partager
PANews2025/07/04 17:27
Partager
5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

Bitcoin has done it again. On August 14, 2025, the world’s largest cryptocurrency smashed through the long-awaited barrier of $124,000, marking a new all-time high and sending shockwaves through the financial world.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,141.9-3.11%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/08/25 18:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

CZ: Did not participate in Nano Labs' current round of operations, but still strongly supports BNB strategy

A new wallet deposited 4.16 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a HYPE long position with 10x leverage

5 Cryptos to Explode Amid Bitcoin’s (BTC) New All-Time High Milestone

U.S. Economic Events This Week May Trigger Wild Volatility in Crypto

$1B Solana Buy: Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto’s New Collaboration