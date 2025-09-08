JUST IN: Grayscale Files S-1 for Chainlink (LINK) ETF

Chainlink Price Targets $20 After SEC and White House Nod

Grayscale has taken a big step to widen institutional access to crypto. 

On September 8, the asset manager filed an S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a Chainlink (LINK) exchange-traded fund (ETF). If approved, the fund would give investors regulated exposure to one of the most important networks in decentralized finance (DeFi).

This filing shows Grayscale’s focus is no longer limited to Bitcoin and Ethereum. It comes just weeks after Bitwise submitted its own Chainlink ETF application in August, signaling growing competition to bring LINK to traditional markets.

The move lands at a time when the SEC has delayed several other ETF decisions, including WisdomTree’s. Yet the steady flow of filings suggests demand for crypto ETFs, especially those tied to leading altcoins, is only increasing.

A Pillar of DeFi

Chainlink’s fundamentals back the attention it’s getting. The oracle network secures more than $59.56 billion in value and powers over 458 protocols, cementing its role as a core piece of blockchain infrastructure.

It has also been featured in Canary Capital’s “Made in USA” crypto list, a curated selection of top U.S.-related assets. And with Chainlink driving conversations around real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, interest in LINK has only grown.

A Shift in Institutional Focus

For Grayscale, this ETF push represents more than another product launch. It shows a clear move to expand regulated investment opportunities beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

If approved, the Chainlink ETF could open the door for more altcoin-based funds and mark another milestone for crypto’s path into mainstream finance.

