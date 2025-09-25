The post Just In: Hashdex ETF First to Hold XRP and Stellar After SEC Approval appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an amendment to the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), allowing the fund to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum under newly adopted generic listing standards. Finalized on September 24, 2025, the approval marks a key step in widening regulated exposure to digital assets. The updated …The post Just In: Hashdex ETF First to Hold XRP and Stellar After SEC Approval appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an amendment to the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), allowing the fund to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum under newly adopted generic listing standards. Finalized on September 24, 2025, the approval marks a key step in widening regulated exposure to digital assets. The updated …

Just In: Hashdex ETF First to Hold XRP and Stellar After SEC Approval

2025/09/25
Spot Bitcoin ETFs Record First Outflow in a Week, Ethereum ETFs Follow With $1.89M Exit

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an amendment to the Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF (NCIQ), allowing the fund to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum under newly adopted generic listing standards. Finalized on September 24, 2025, the approval marks a key step in widening regulated exposure to digital assets.

The updated ETF allocation now includes XRP (6.93%), Solana (4.11%), Cardano (1.22%), Chainlink (0.50%), Stellar (0.33%), and Uniswap (0.14%), with Bitcoin and Ethereum still holding the largest shares. Interestingly, this makes the fund one of the first ETFs to hold Stellar (XLM) alongside major altcoins like XRP and Solana.

Nate Geraci took to social media and wrote, “Hashdex Nasdaq Crypto Index US ETF *approved* under SEC’s new generic listing standards. Will now be able to own crypto assets beyond btc & eth. Looks like xrp, sol, & xlm.”

The change follows the SEC’s introduction of generic listing standards on September 17, 2025, which streamline ETF approvals by removing the lengthy 19b-4 process. Reviews now take 75 days instead of 270, relying only on S-1 filings. This update is expected to pave the way for a wave of crypto ETFs, with analysts projecting as many as 30 new spot products in the near term.

With multiple asset managers preparing Q4 2025 launches, the SEC’s decision is seen as a major step toward broader crypto adoption through regulated investment vehicles.

Social media users welcomed the SEC’s approval of the Hashdex ETF expansion, calling it a milestone for crypto diversification. Many said the move finally brings altcoins like XRP, Solana, and Stellar into the ETF space, adding real exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. Some saw it as a step toward broader legitimacy for crypto in traditional markets, while others reacted with humor, asking when altcoins will “moon.”

