JUST IN! Major Bull Michael Saylor Makes His Long-Anticipated Bitcoin (BTC) Announcement! Here Are the Details…

Continuing its weekly purchases, MicroStrategy (Strategy) made its weekly Bitcoin (BTC) purchase and announced that it purchased 1,955 BTC last week.
Accordingly, MicroStrategy purchased 1,955 BTC worth $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196.
Strategy founder Michael Saylor announced the news via a post on his X account.
*This is not investment advice.
