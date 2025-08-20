JUST IN! Robinhood Announces Listing of Highly Anticipated Altcoin! The Altcoin Team Previously Shared and Deleted It!

According to breaking news, the popular US cryptocurrency platform, Robinhood, announced that it has listed Sui (SUI).

Accordingly, Robinhood announced the listing of the recently popular altcoin SUI in the spot market.

As you may recall, the SUI team had previously published the listing news in its official blog post, but later deleted it.

SUI is the native token of the Layer-1 Sui blockchain developed by Mysten Labs.

Following the news, the SUI price moved higher.

*This is not investment advice.

