Following Tether, stablecoin giant Circle (USDC) announced its investment in HYPE.
Circle also said it is considering becoming a validator and is exploring HyperEVM and HIP-3 incentive programs.
Following the news, the price of HYPE experienced a sudden price increase.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/just-in-stablecoin-giant-circle-announces-surprise-altcoin-investment-price-soars/