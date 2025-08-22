Justice for Roman Storm? – Why DoJ’s new stance reignited debate

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 17:21
B
B$0.55397+0.77%
Chainbase
C$0.19994-2.77%
Threshold
T$0.01576-0.88%
U
U$0.0134-7.26%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01264-1.93%
AssangeDAO
JUSTICE$0.00007995+4.40%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003+7.02%

Key Takeaways

The crypto community now wants the Roman Storm charges dropped after the latest DoJ remarks. Will the government fail to defend its verdict in the appeal? 

The U.S. government will no longer charge decentralized software (DeFi) developers for crimes committed by third parties on the platforms. 

During a recent American Innovation Project Summit in Wyoming, Mathew Galeotti, acting head of the Department of Justice’s (DoJ) criminal division, clarified that, 

Crypto legal experts split

However, crypto leaders and legal experts were quick to point out that the remark was the very premise under which Roman Storm, founder of crypto mixer Tornado Cash, was charged. 

Storm was found guilty under the U.S. Code 1960(b)(1)(c), which bans unlicensed money transmitters from handling funds from crime or intended for illegal activities. 

However, in the latest guidance, Galeotti highlighted that they won’t approve such charges against developers, especially for fully decentralized protocols. 

So, where does that leave Roman Storm, who’s facing up to 5 years in jail? Well, that was a question posed by top crypto legal experts. 

For his part, Jake Chervinsky, legal chief at crypto VC Variant Fund, stated that the case against Storm should be dropped if based on the latest DoJ stance. 

Source: X

Coinbase’s legal chief, Paul Grewal, also echoed a similar stance. Notably, Storm was charged earlier in the month, and the community has been pushing for an appeal.

Given the latest remark by a high-ranking DoJ official, whether the government will defend its verdict in the appeal remains to be seen.

Next: Solana – How weak demand might affect its price targets of $188 and $206

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/justice-for-roman-storm-why-dojs-new-stance-reignited-debate/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

In the coming week from May 12, 2025 to May 18, 2025, there are other blockchain news that are worth your attention.
MAY
MAY$0.04654-1.85%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 21:46
Partager
Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

PANews reported on June 28 that Moonshot launched the memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create, which allows users to mint Solana-based tokens by submitting images and paying the network initialization fee
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003546-5.51%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.068-4.62%
Partager
PANews2025/06/28 09:17
Partager
Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

The crypto bull market is gaining momentum – and the exchanges leading the charge are thriving through explosive volume growth, product rollouts, and strategic pivots. Here’s who’s on top as of August 2025 – and why they’re poised to ride the next wave. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 The first half of 2025 saw relatively […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001125+7.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Weekly preview | US April CPI data will be released; VanEck plans to launch new crypto-related ETFs

Moonshot launches memecoin creation tool Moonshot Create

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy