Justin Bieber Doubles His Album With A Surprise Second Chapter

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 05:00
Union
U$0.00972-12.43%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0223-0.42%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3507-2.86%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.0121-2.08%
Gala
GALA$0.01618+2.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073+1.38%

Justin Bieber surprises fans with Swag II, which launches inside the top 10 on iTunes Top Albums chart while bundled with the original Swag and packed with 23 new tracks. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Justin Bieber shocked fans just a few weeks ago by announcing a new album, Swag. The full-length arrived just hours after he let the world know about it, and the title became another big win on the Billboard charts, producing a number of successful tunes.

It had long been rumored that another full-length was on the way from Bieber, but nobody knew exactly when it would surface. Swag II dropped at midnight on Friday (September 5) with very little warning, just like its predecessor. The Canadian pop star is already climbing on iTunes as Americans wake up and realize that there’s a new project from one of the biggest names in music.

Justin Bieber Jumps Up iTunes

At the time of writing, Swag II ranks at No. 6 on the iTunes Top Albums chart in America. The set will almost surely rise as Friday progresses and word spreads, especially since Bieber gave fans only a few hours to prepare for the release, and many might not even know of the title’s existence.

AJR Lands Just Ahead of Justin Bieber

Swag II is currently the second-highest rising new entry on the iTunes Top Albums ranking in the U.S. It comes in just behind What No One’s Thinking, the new EP from AJR, which opens at No. 5 — one spot above the pop icon.

Other New Arrivals Inside the Top 10

Only two other debuts manage to land inside the top 10 on the iTunes Top Albums tally this frame. Rob Thomas starts his latest, All Night Days, at No. 8. K-pop group Aespa launches its new EP Rich Man at No. 10.

Swag II Expands on the Original

Bieber’s Swag II is bundled with the original Swag and more than doubles the length of the collection. The first Swag featured 21 songs, while the new edition adds 23 more.

Swag peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 — a rare near-miss for Bieber — and produced the No. 2 Hot 100 smash “Daisies,” as well as fellow singles “Yukon” and “First Place.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/09/05/justin-bieber-doubles-his-album-with-a-surprise-second-chapter/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0.011013+0.26%
Major
MAJOR$0.15855-0.67%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06379+2.14%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Partager
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.356+0.63%
Xai
XAI$0.0467+2.56%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009616+6.43%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
Union
U$0.01074+3.76%
Xai
XAI$0.0467+2.56%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1232+3.87%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

XRP & DOGE Income Path: OPTO Miner Creates a Highly Flexible Passive Income Portfolio

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable