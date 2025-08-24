Justin Bieber Earns A New No. 1 In America

Justin Bieber’s “Yukon” rises to No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, replacing “It Depends” by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 13: Justin Bieber attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue)

Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue

When Justin Bieber first released his new album Swag, the focus was on “Daisies,” which was quickly promoted as the set’s lead single. Shortly after that track launched in lofty positions on several Billboard charts, another tune, “Yukon,” was pushed to a different audience.

While “Daisies” impacted the pop radio crowd, “Yukon” was categorized by Billboard as R&B, so it landed on those tallies and was serviced to radio stations that focus strictly on rhythmic and R&B cuts. Less than a month into its time on a number of rankings, “Yukon” rises again and manages to score the Canadian pop superstar a new No. 1 smash.

“Yukon” Replaces Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller at No. 1

“Yukon” climbs to No. 1 on the current edition of the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. Last week, the track sat in the runner-up spot, but this time around Bieber trades places with “It Depends” by Chris Brown and Bryson Tiller, which stumbles to second place.

Justin Bieber’s Third Career No. 1

Bieber scores his third career No. 1 on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, which ranks the most successful tracks throughout America on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music that Billboard classifies as hip-hop, rap, or R&B.

Bieber first reached the summit in 2017 alongside DJ Khaled on “I’m the One,” which spent four frames at the top. That track also credited Quavo, Chance the Rapper, and Lil Wayne.

Several years later, Bieber earned his first ruler as a frontman when “Peaches,” which also featured Daniel Caesar and Giveon, debuted at No. 1 and stayed there for three weeks.

“Yummy” and “Essence” with WizKid and Tems Barely Missed No. 1

Throughout the years, Bieber has sent a total of 19 tracks to the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart. 13 of those have hit the top 10, and several came very close to dominating, but missed out by just a space or two. “Essence” with WizKid and Tems, and his own “Yummy,” both lagged behind by one space, while “Intentions” with Quavo and “Go Baby,” another Swag track, peaked at No. 3.

“Yukon” May Be Headed for the Top on Several Billboard Charts

“Yukon” also pushes from No. 2 to No. 1 on the R&B Streaming Songs chart this week, but the track doesn’t make it to the summit for the very first time. Instead, it returns to its highest placement.

“Yukon” misses out on becoming another leader for Bieber on both the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales and R&B Digital Song Sales charts, at least for the time being. On those rosters, Brown and Tiller’s “It Depends” blocks him for the moment, although “Yukon” has a lot of heat right now and could conquer those Billboard charts and several others in the coming weeks.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/24/justin-bieber-earns-a-new-no-1-in-america/

