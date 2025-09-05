Justin Sun calls on World Liberty to unlock frozen tokens, pledges $20M buy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 23:32
Humanity
H$0.03019-3.85%
SUN
SUN$0.021075-3.12%
WLFI
WLFI$0.1827-1.18%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004833-3.01%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09457-3.50%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09073+1.09%

Key Takeaways

  • World Liberty blacklisted Justin Sun’s wallet Thursday, freezing 540M unlocked and 2.4B locked WLFI tokens worth more than $3B.
  • Sun called the move “unreasonable” in an open letter and pledged to buy $10M in WLFI and $10M in ALTS stock to show continued support.

Justin Sun has called on World Liberty Financial (WLFI) to reverse the blacklisting of his address, which froze more than $3 billion worth of unlocked and locked WLFI tokens Thursday afternoon.

In a post on X late Thursday, Sun published an open letter to the WLFI team and community, describing the freeze as “unreasonable” and arguing that tokens are “sacred and inviolable.” He said unilateral actions that freeze investor assets “violate the legitimate rights of investors” and risk undermining broader confidence in the project.

The remarks follow WLFI’s decision to blacklist Sun’s wallet, freezing 540 million unlocked and 2.4 billion locked WLFI after on-chain trackers flagged $9 million worth of WLFI transfers to exchanges.

On Friday morning, Sun doubled down on his support for the project, pledging to market buy $10 million worth of WLFI and $10 million worth of ALTS, the ticker for Nasdaq-listed company Alt5 Sigma.

In early August, Alt5 announced a $1.5 billion offering to create a WLFI token treasury strategy. With this pledge, Sun is seeking to clear the air with the Trumps by signaling support for their projects across both traditional finance and on-chain markets.

WLFI was last trading slightly above $0.18 Friday morning, according to CoinGecko data. ALTS, meanwhile, was up 5% on the day, according to TradingView.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/justin-sun-world-liberty-token-freeze/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Anthropic bans Chinese-controlled firms and their overseas branches from its AI tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1207+2.72%
Comedian
BAN$0.09804-2.32%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/05 23:15
Partager
Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Sora Ventures announced plans to establish a $1 billion fund to support companies focusing on Bitcoin treasury assets in Asia. Continue Reading: Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here
SphereX
HERE$0.00029+20.83%
FUND
FUND$0.021--%
Sora
SORA$0.0003402+7.82%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 23:03
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,288.86-0.54%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Anthropic expands AI ban to Chinese-controlled firms

Taiwan-Based Crypto Ventures Sora Ventures Establishes Fund to Support Companies Investing in Bitcoin! Details Here

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

South Korea’s FSC Release Guidelines for Crypto Lending, Caps Interest at 20%

Cardano koers consolideert: cryptoanalisten richten vizier op $0,92 en $1,24