Justin Sun Confirms Largest Tron Fee Cut, TRX Price Holds $0.3289 Support

The Tron network has cut fees by 60%, the deepest reduction since its launch. The move comes after its Super Representative community approved the proposal, effective August 26 at 20:00 GMT+8.

Tron founder Justin Sun confirmed the decision, calling it a step that benefits users immediately. He admitted it will lower profitability in the short term but argued it strengthens adoption prospects. The reduction now sets the stage for higher transaction activity across the chain.

Crypto Fee Reduction Brings Short-Term Strain but Long-Term Play

Justin Sun explained that cutting fees directly reduces network earnings by more than half.

He stressed that this short-term hit is expected but argued it lays groundwork for greater adoption. According to him, the trade-off favors growth since lower costs push more users and projects toward Tron.

Sun added that with transaction flow increasing, long-term profitability will likely improve. He pointed out that the decision to lower costs is rare across crypto networks. By opening up accessibility, Tron aims to attract higher activity levels to support its ecosystem.

The Super Representative community will also evaluate fees every quarter. Reviews will consider TRX price changes, network demand, and growth rate to maintain a balance between profitability and competitiveness. This new structure ensures that fees remain flexible to market conditions.

Tron (TRX) Price Holds Key Support After Fee Cut

Market reaction has been mixed. Data from CoinGecko shows TRX trading at $0.3385 with a daily decline of 3.10%. Over the past week, the token has fallen 5.10% as broader crypto weakness weighed on prices.

Traders, however, remain focused on technical levels. BullishBanter, a crypto analyst, said TRX has confirmed a breakout structure with resistance around $0.351. He pointed to $0.37 as the next liquidity zone if support at $0.3289 holds.

This places TRX at a critical juncture. The fee cut may draw more network activity, but price direction depends on whether support levels sustain. Short-term volatility remains in play as markets digest the shift in fundamentals.

Wise Advice also noted that reducing fees can make TRX more attractive but warned that profitability will dip initially. The firm suggested that the change could reignite attention around Tron if adoption follows.

