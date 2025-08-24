Justin Sun Named Best Blockchain Innovator at UK AI Agent Hackathon by Imperial College London, TRON DAO is Title Sponsor

Geneva, Switzerland, August 25, 2025 – TRON DAO, the community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet through blockchain technology and decentralized applications (dApps), proudly served as the Title Sponsor of the second UK AI Agent Hackathon, hosted by the Imperial Blockchain Group from Imperial College London, one of the world’s most prestigious universities. Held from August 2 to August 24, the event brought together more than 400 participants from Oxford University, University College London, King’s College London, the University of Southampton, and more.

TRON Recognized in Blockchain Innovation

A major highlight of the event was the recognition of Justin Sun, Founder of TRON, who received the ‘Best Blockchain Innovator’ Award for TRON’s pioneering role in stablecoin adoption, DeFi innovation, and the advancement of real-world blockchain applications.

Sam Elfarra, Community Spokesperson for the TRON DAO, delivered a keynote speech highlighting TRON’s ongoing growth and innovation. He emphasized that TRON’s reliable and scalable infrastructure provides the computational scale and efficiency required for next-generation AI agent applications, with the potential to transform sectors from financial services to autonomous technologies.

TRON Bounty Challenge Spurs Innovation

TRON DAO enriched the hackathon experience by introducing a bounty challenge with prizes totaling $10,000 USD. Participants were tasked with integrating leading AI agent SDKs, such as LangChain and Superagent, with the TRON blockchain to demonstrate practical on-chain functionality. The bounty featured four distinct categories, each designed to highlight practical applications of AI agents on the TRON network.

AI Agent SDK Integration Track (Prize: $2,500)

AI Wallet Management Agent Track (Prize: $2,000)

AI-Powered Payments Infrastructure Track (Prize: $2,500)

AI DeFi Products & Services Track (Prize: $3,000)

The bounty program drew a wide range of innovative submissions, ranging from automated trading algorithms to AI-driven financial advisory tools, all leveraging TRON’s high-performance blockchain capabilities. TRON DAO’s Ecosystem Development team hosted a virtual workshop with live demonstrations and direct feedback, helping participants refine their AI agent solutions and underscoring their commitment to empowering the next generation of builders.

Closing Celebration & Community Connection

TRON DAO co-hosted an exclusive gathering with the Imperial Blockchain Group, welcoming over 100 participants, industry leaders, and fellow innovators in a setting designed to foster meaningful connections following a successful showcase.

TRON DAO remains dedicated to empowering the next generation of developers and innovators by turning academic potential into practical blockchain applications. Initiatives like the UK AI Agent Hackathon reinforce TRON’s role as a leading platform for advancing decentralized applications and autonomous systems, while underscoring its commitment to building real-world solutions that shape the future of Web3.

About TRON DAO

TRON DAO is a community-governed DAO dedicated to accelerating the decentralization of the internet via blockchain technology and dApps.

Founded in September 2017 by H.E. Justin Sun, the TRON blockchain has experienced significant growth since its MainNet launch in May 2018. TRON hosts the largest circulating supply of USD Tether (USDT) stablecoin, exceeding $82 billion. As of August 2025, the TRON blockchain has recorded over 327 million in total user accounts, more than 11 billion in total transactions, and over $28 billion in total value locked (TVL), based on TRONSCAN.

TRONNetwork | TRONDAO | X | YouTube | Telegram | Discord | Reddit | GitHub | Medium | Forum

Media Contact

Yeweon Park

[email protected]

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/justin-sun-named-best-blockchain-innovator-at-uk-ai-agent-hackathon-by-imperial-college-london-tron-dao-is-title-sponsor/