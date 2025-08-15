Justin Sun sues Bloomberg after report claims he owns 60% of TRON tokens

Par : Crypto.news
2025/08/15 03:58
Justin Sun claims that Bloomberg publishing his wallet addresses would put him at risk of hacking and kidnapping.

Summary
  • Justin Sun is suing Bloomberg over his profile in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
  • The report puts his TRX holdings at 60 billion, or 60% of all tokens in circulation.
  • TRON Founder claims that Bloomberg promised to keep his wallets secret.

After publishing a report on Justin Sun’s wealth, Bloomberg is facing legal action from the controversial billionaire. In a Wednesday, August 13 blog post, TRON DAO (TRON) revealed that Sun filed a restraining order against Bloomberg. He is seeking to take down his Bloomberg Billionaires Index profile, which supposedly misrepresents his assets.

The profile, published on August 11, puts his net worth at $12.4 billion, most of which is in TRX. Notably, according to the report, Sun owns 60 billion out of 94 billion of all Tron tokens in circulation. According to Bloomberg, Sun also owns 17,000 Bitcoin (BTC), 224,000 Ethereum (ETH), and 700,000 USDT.

Justin Sun did not disclose what his actual crypto holdings are or which specific parts of the profile he disputes.

Sun claims Bloomberg set to dox his wallets

According to Sun, Bloomberg contacted him for information on his crypto holdings. He agreed to provide his wallet addresses for verification, under the condition that they would not be published.

Sun also sought an injunction to prevent Bloomberg from revealing those addresses. According to the complaint, publishing this information could put him at risk of hacking and kidnapping. So far, Bloomberg has not published the wallet addresses.

Bloomberg’s legal team responded by stating that they would oppose Sun’s restraining order. They argue that Sun cannot demonstrate how the profile caused harm or that Bloomberg breached any promise to him.

