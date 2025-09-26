The post K-drama star Hwang Jung-eum sentenced in $3M crypto embezzlement case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hwang Jung-eum, a South Korean actress and K-drama star, was handed a suspended prison sentence for embezzling $3 million from her agency to invest in cryptocurrency. Summary South Korean TV star Hwang Jung-eum received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto. The Funds in question were sourced from her own agency. She has repaid the full 4.34 billion won after admitting to the charges. According to a report from local media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, Hwang has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for violating South Korea’s Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. This means Hwang was sentenced to two years in prison, but the sentence was suspended for four years, meaning she will not go to jail unless she commits another crime during the probation period. Hwang has been accused of embezzling roughly 4.34 billion won (approximately $3.1 million) from her own entertainment agency back in 2022, according to the indictment. Most of those funds, approximately 4.2 billion won, were invested in cryptocurrency, while the remainder was used to pay off property-related and local taxes via credit card. Notably, the agency in question was a one-person operation solely owned and operated by Hwang herself, with no other actors under management.  During her trial, Hwang’s legal team said that the funds in question stemmed from her personal entertainment income and were temporarily held in the agency’s account because corporate entities in Korea face restrictions on holding crypto assets directly. “Since the agency’s profits ultimately stem from the defendant’s own work, they can be seen as rightfully belonging to her,” Hwang’s attorney had argued in court. Nevertheless, during her first court appearance, Hwang admitted to all charges and asked the court for additional time… The post K-drama star Hwang Jung-eum sentenced in $3M crypto embezzlement case appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hwang Jung-eum, a South Korean actress and K-drama star, was handed a suspended prison sentence for embezzling $3 million from her agency to invest in cryptocurrency. Summary South Korean TV star Hwang Jung-eum received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto. The Funds in question were sourced from her own agency. She has repaid the full 4.34 billion won after admitting to the charges. According to a report from local media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, Hwang has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for violating South Korea’s Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes. This means Hwang was sentenced to two years in prison, but the sentence was suspended for four years, meaning she will not go to jail unless she commits another crime during the probation period. Hwang has been accused of embezzling roughly 4.34 billion won (approximately $3.1 million) from her own entertainment agency back in 2022, according to the indictment. Most of those funds, approximately 4.2 billion won, were invested in cryptocurrency, while the remainder was used to pay off property-related and local taxes via credit card. Notably, the agency in question was a one-person operation solely owned and operated by Hwang herself, with no other actors under management.  During her trial, Hwang’s legal team said that the funds in question stemmed from her personal entertainment income and were temporarily held in the agency’s account because corporate entities in Korea face restrictions on holding crypto assets directly. “Since the agency’s profits ultimately stem from the defendant’s own work, they can be seen as rightfully belonging to her,” Hwang’s attorney had argued in court. Nevertheless, during her first court appearance, Hwang admitted to all charges and asked the court for additional time…

K-drama star Hwang Jung-eum sentenced in $3M crypto embezzlement case

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 16:00
Sidekick
K$0.1221-3.01%
Starpower
STAR$0.12102+1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01661+3.83%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03113-4.65%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00154-3.08%

Hwang Jung-eum, a South Korean actress and K-drama star, was handed a suspended prison sentence for embezzling $3 million from her agency to invest in cryptocurrency.

Summary

  • South Korean TV star Hwang Jung-eum received a two-year prison sentence, suspended for four years, for embezzling $3 million to invest in crypto.
  • The Funds in question were sourced from her own agency.
  • She has repaid the full 4.34 billion won after admitting to the charges.

According to a report from local media outlet Korea JoongAng Daily, Hwang has been sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for four years, for violating South Korea’s Act on the Aggravated Punishment of Specific Economic Crimes.

This means Hwang was sentenced to two years in prison, but the sentence was suspended for four years, meaning she will not go to jail unless she commits another crime during the probation period.

Hwang has been accused of embezzling roughly 4.34 billion won (approximately $3.1 million) from her own entertainment agency back in 2022, according to the indictment.

Most of those funds, approximately 4.2 billion won, were invested in cryptocurrency, while the remainder was used to pay off property-related and local taxes via credit card.

Notably, the agency in question was a one-person operation solely owned and operated by Hwang herself, with no other actors under management. 

During her trial, Hwang’s legal team said that the funds in question stemmed from her personal entertainment income and were temporarily held in the agency’s account because corporate entities in Korea face restrictions on holding crypto assets directly.

“Since the agency’s profits ultimately stem from the defendant’s own work, they can be seen as rightfully belonging to her,” Hwang’s attorney had argued in court.

Nevertheless, during her first court appearance, Hwang admitted to all charges and asked the court for additional time to repay the embezzled amount.

Prosecutors were initially pushing for a three-year jail sentence, but the court showed some leniency in her sentencing based on the fact that she was a first-time offender and had repaid the full amount across three installments.

“I wanted to grow the company and, around 2021, someone I knew suggested investing in cryptocurrency. I didn’t fully understand it, but I went ahead thinking I could increase company funds,” Hawng said via a statement released through her agency earlier this year.

South Korea has witnessed a number of headline-grabbing crypto-related crimes this year, besides the Hwang Jung-eum case.

Back in February, local crypto personality Park, better known by his online alias “Jonbur Kim” or the “Coin King,” was re-arrested on fresh fraud charges tied to the manipulation and fraudulent listing of a token called Artube.

In a separate case that same month, police in Jeju launched a murder investigation after a Chinese national in his 30s was found stabbed to death in a luxury hotel room, with the motive believed to be a crypto deal gone wrong.

Source: https://crypto.news/k-drama-star-hwang-jung-eum-sentenced-in-3m-crypto-embezzlement-case/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

The post Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin 18 September 2025 | 10:05 Eric Trump, co-founder of American Bitcoin and son of U.S. President Donald Trump, has revealed that he holds a significant personal stake in the crypto company and has no intention of selling. Trump said his ownership amounts to roughly 7.5% of shares and emphasized that both he and the board are committed to keeping their holdings locked in for the long term. According to Trump, the move reflects not only loyalty to the firm but also resistance to pressure from traditional financial institutions. He claimed that major U.S. banks have repeatedly tried to restrict his access to financial services, including efforts by Capital One, JPMorgan, and Bank of America. “They tried to shut us out of the system,” he said, describing the experience as the turning point that convinced him of crypto’s advantages. Trump argued that blockchain-based systems allow transactions to be handled “faster, cheaper, and more transparently” than legacy banking. He framed his support for American Bitcoin as both a business decision and a statement against what he called an ongoing “de-banking” campaign targeting the Trump Organization and its affiliates. By underscoring his commitment, Trump signaled that he views cryptocurrency not just as a financial instrument but as a defense against the limitations of traditional finance. His comments also echo a broader narrative that digital assets are becoming an alternative for those who feel sidelined by conventional institutions. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience…
Union
U$0.010814+8.46%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.468-1.42%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00438-0.90%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 15:08
Partager
SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

The SEC has approved general listing standards for cryptocurrency ETFs, covering 12 altcoins including XRP, Solana (SOL). Continue Reading: SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!
Solana
SOL$194.15-4.58%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0003668-12.29%
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 21:32
Partager
With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Two rails went live this week for real-world finance on XRPL: redemptions from tokenized Treasury funds into RLUSD and a validator list cutoff that lands in four days. Both change operations now. RLUSD becomes a live redemption rail for tokenized funds Ripple and Securitize now let holders of BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL redeem fund […] The post With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout? appeared first on CoinChapter.
XRP
XRP$2.7433-3.15%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01764+14.76%
RealLink
REAL$0.0619-0.49%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/26 15:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Eric Trump Says Banks Tried to Shut Him Out – Turns to Bitcoin Instead

SEC Approves! Paving the Way for Altcoin ETFs: New Decision Closely Concerns 12 Altcoins Including XRP!

With RLUSD active and validators switching lists, is XRP setting up for a 77 % breakout?

Based Eggman $GGs Grabs Ethereum Investors’ Focus in 2025 Institutional Presale Rally

Digital Autonomy: Why On-Chain Sovereignty Is the Cornerstone of the Next Civilization