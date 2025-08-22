K-Pop Superstars Twice Chart A Debut Top 40 Smash

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 08:53
Sidekick
K$0.2102-4.54%
U
U$0.01455-16.28%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.144-3.49%
SuperRare
RARE$0.05581-2.82%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
The 6th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards

Twice reaches the top 40 for the first time in the U.K. as “Takedown” jumps to No. 35, while “Strategy” climbs to No. 45 on the Official Singles chart. SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 22: The girl group TWICE attends the 6th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards on February 22, 2017 in Seoul, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

WireImage

For the past several weeks, Twice has filled two spaces on the Official Singles chart, the ranking of the biggest songs in the United Kingdom. That’s a rare feat for any K-pop act, and the girl group has the Netflix film KPop Demon Hunters to thank. Both tunes from the South Korean outfit that appear on the competitive list come from that project’s soundtrack, and this frame the smashes are on the rise.

“Takedown” Breaks Into the Top 40

Twice scores its first top 40 hit in the U.K. this week as “Takedown” climbs 12 spaces. Last time around, in just its second turn on the Official Singles chart, the track appeared at No. 47. Now it rockets to No. 35 — a new all-time high for both the troupe and the song itself.

“Strategy” Also Climbs to a New Peak

Twice may be on track to earn another top 40 hit in just a few days when the Official Charts Company publishes new data. “Strategy” also improves, and by an even greater number of spaces than “Takedown.” “Strategy” soars from No. 64 to No. 45, sitting just below the important region which typically dictates when a charting track becomes a proper hit.

Twice Has Charted Three Hits

Throughout the years, Twice has landed just three wins on the Official Singles chart. “Takedown” and “Strategy” easily rank as the group’s highest-climbing wins, and they are also tied as the band’s longest-running hits. In 2021, Twice debuted on the Official Singles roster with “The Feels.” That cut spent one turn at No. 80 and then disappeared.

“Takedown” Debuts on Multiple Charts

Between Twice’s two hits in the U.K., “Takedown” is perhaps enjoying the most exciting frame. Not only does that title dance into the top 40, but it also debuts on a trio of other rankings, as sales and streams of the smash grow considerably from one week to the next.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/hughmcintyre/2025/08/21/k-pop-superstars-twice-chart-a-debut-top-40-smash/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

XRP fell 3% to $2.85 on Thursday as investors booked over $300 million in profits following hawkish Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes from its July meeting.
XRP
XRP$2.8384-3.13%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.0000000825-0.48%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/08/22 10:00
Partager
BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

BNB saw over $2 billion inflows in August, underscoring massive investor interest
Binance Coin
BNB$847.03-2.13%
Aethir
ATH$0.03281-4.26%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/22 10:00
Partager
Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Key Takeaways: The changes would permit the listing of tokens issued by exchanges or related entities if used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges must disclose affiliated parties tied to listed assets and update legacy token data within 90 days of the rule’s enforcement. The proposal maintains regulatory goals around market integrity, conflict-of-interest prevention, and investor protection. Thailand ’s Securities and Exchange Commission is seeking public input on draft criteria for listing digital assets on local exchanges, according to a notice published on June 20. The proposed changes were approved by the SEC board during its June meeting. They are intended to align listing standards with current patterns of usage, technological development, and industry structure. Thai SEC Proposes Changes With the changes, the Thai SEC still intends to maintain “investor protection and regulatory mechanisms for preventing and managing conflicts of interest,” prevent “market manipulation of digital assets,” and prevent “unfair practices (insider trading).” Under the proposal, exchanges would be allowed to list ready-to-use digital tokens or coins issued by themselves or related parties, provided the assets are used for on-chain transactions. Exchanges would also be required to publicly disclose any related-party connections tied to listed digital tokens. “The Exchange shall disclose the names of persons related to digital token issuers who have provided their digital tokens on the Exchange for all types of digital tokens and display symbols (alerts and alarms) in the e-reporting system,” the agency said. Exchanges will be given 90 days to update disclosures for existing tokens once the rule takes effect. Public consultation documents are now available on the SEC’s website and Thailand’s central legal system portal. Comments can be submitted until July 21 by email or through the designated channels. 🇹🇭 Thailand’s Cabinet has approved a new tax measure to accelerate its ambition of becoming a leading global hub for digital assets. #thailand #tax https://t.co/HgLTU3EC35 — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) June 17, 2025 Thailand Adjusts Digital Asset Regulatory Framework Thailand has made incremental adjustments to its digital asset regulatory regime in recent years, including raising standards for custody and exchange supervision. The new rules under discussion suggest an effort to reconcile the growth of blockchain-based assets with compliance and oversight obligations. Feedback from the current consultation may influence future policy adjustments, especially around transparency requirements and the role of exchange-issued tokens. Authorities across Southeast Asia are changing their regulatory frameworks to respond to the growing involvement of digital asset exchanges in token issuance and platform-based finance, prompting closer scrutiny of internal affiliations and disclosure standards. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) How could the new rules impact investor behavior? Clearer disclosures of affiliated parties and usage conditions may help investors assess risks related to token provenance and exchange influence. What enforcement tools will the SEC use to monitor compliance? The e-reporting system is expected to support real-time monitoring of issuer relationships and flag potential insider trading activity or listing conflicts. Could this affect Thailand’s competitiveness in the digital asset sector? Formalized listing rules may improve regulatory clarity and support exchange growth, provided the requirements do not create barriers to participation.
Threshold
T$0.01592-1.84%
Portal
PORTAL$0.04194-1.94%
RealLink
REAL$0.05147-1.30%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/06/21 03:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

XRP Price Prediction: Investors book $300M profit as hawkish expectation rises ahead of Powell's speech

BNB hits $883 ATH – Can it break $1K despite THIS hurdle?

Thailand SEC Opens Consultation on Exchange-Issued Tokens, July 21 Feedback Deadline

Trading time: OM flash crash caused nearly 5.5 billion market value to evaporate, and BTC whale behavior was highly similar to the accumulation period in August-September last year

“Lottery-style” mining, why do independent miners frequently win block jackpots?