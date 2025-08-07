K33 will provide trading and custody support for Goobit’s Bitcoin strategic plan, promoting the development of the Nordic Bitcoin ecosystem.

PANews reported on August 7 that digital asset brokerage and research company K33 and Swedish BTCX exchange operator Goobit announced the deepening of their cooperation, and the two parties will further collaborate in the areas of Bitcoin strategy and infrastructure.

K33 will provide trading and custody support for Goobit's newly launched Bitcoin Treasury strategy, while also exploring strategic growth opportunities and promoting the development of the Nordic Bitcoin ecosystem. Goobit's first funding round has been oversubscribed, with funds earmarked for long-term Bitcoin holdings. A second funding round is imminent.

According to previous news, K33 once again increased its holdings by 5 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 126 BTC .