K9 Finance offers $23K bounty after $2.4M Shibarium exploit

Shiba Inu’s decentralized finance platform on its Shibarium layer-2 network has offered a 5 Ether ($23,000) bounty to the attacker behind a recent bridge exploit, urging the return of stolen assets.
On Monday, the DeFi platform sent an onchain message to the attacker saying that the bounty offer will remain open for 30 days. The protocol added a deadline and a condition where the bounty amount will start to decrease in seven days.
“Settlement is atomic when we call recoverKnine(). If you call accept() we cannot cancel the deal. Code is law,” K9 Finance wrote. “Bounty is live. Please, act fast.”
