Kaia, LINE NEXT unveil stablecoin super-app for Asia at KBW 2025

Par : Crypto.news
2025/09/22 11:24
Kaia and LINE NEXT are rolling out  a stablecoin super-app designed to unify Asia’s fragmented markets through LINE Messenger.

Summary
  • Kaia and LINE NEXT announced plans to launch Project Unify at KBW 2025.
  • The stablecoin super-app embeds payments, remittances, and DeFi in LINE.
  • It targets line messenger’s nearly 200M users, supporting multiple Asian fiat-pegged stablecoins.

Kaia and LINE NEXT are preparing to launch a stablecoin super-app that will provide millions of users in Asia with access to decentralized finance, remittances, and payments.

On Sept. 22, during Korea Blockchain Week in Seoul, Kaia announced Project Unify. The company describes it as a “universally compliant” platform that integrates stablecoin payments, yields, on/off-ramps, and access to more than 100 decentralized apps directly into LINE Messenger, which has almost 200 million monthly active users.

Stablecoin orchestration for Asia

LINE’s Finschia and Kakao’s Klaytn merged to form Kaia in 2024, which bills itself as Asia’s “stablecoin orchestration layer.” With support for USD, JPY, KRW, THB, IDR, PHP, MYR, and SGD at launch, Project Unify will bring together the region’s fragmented stablecoin markets.

The platform offers tools to developers and issuers through a dedicated Unify SDK, with a focus on regulatory compliance, especially in South Korea. Kaia’s recent KRW stablecoin trademark filings signal the rollout of a won-pegged asset to anchor the ecosystem.

LINE Messenger as the distribution layer

Boasting nearly 200 million monthly active users across Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, and Indonesia, LINE Messenger provides the scale Kaia and LINE NEXT need to drive adoption. The app will allow users to pay, earn yield, and access Web3 services without leaving the messenger interface.

This integration follows Kaia’s recent regional moves, including a partnership with Taiwan Mobile and its Wave Stablecoin Summer Hackathon co-hosted with Tether (USDT), which attracted global developers building DeFi Mini Dapps for LINE’s ecosystem.

If Project Unify is successful, it could bridge the gap between institutional regulation and retail adoption by becoming Asia’s first mass-market, compliant stablecoin platform.

With the distribution power of Kakao and LINE behind it, Kaia’s stablecoin bet puts it in a direct competitive position to take on local fintech giants and position stablecoins as the foundation of Asia’s digital economy.

