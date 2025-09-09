KAITO price soars as Capital Launchpad activity spikes

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 22:42
PlaysOut
PLAY$0,04728+%7,38
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01277-%1,16
BRC20.COM
COM$0,01642-%3,40
Sleepless AI
AI$0,15+%13,63
GAINS
GAINS$0,0277+%1,53
Kaito
KAITO$1,2252+%16,88
  • Kaito price rose sharply as several projects launched public sales on the Kaito Capital Launchpad.
  • The token jumped to above $1.52 before retreating slightly to around $1.39.
  • Gains came amid a key milestone of $170 million in pledged allocations for the Launchpad.

Kaito AI ecosystem’s native token has surged in the past 24 hours, with price rising to highs of $1.52 amid increased activity on the Kaito Capital Launchpad.

At the time of writing, KAITO traded around $1.39, about 38% up on the day and with daily volume of over $462 million.

This trading volume represented a 1,230% spike in activity on Kaito AI, largely aligning with the surge to over $170 million in pledged allocations across the Kaito Capital Launchpad.

Kaito price surges amid milestone for Launchpad

The Kaito Capital Launchpad, a platform designed to facilitate public sales for promising blockchain projects, has attracted substantial investor interest.

Within the past few days, the platform has seen a surge in public token sales by artificial intelligence and blockchain-powered projects.

Some of these include a public sale for the video AI model Everlyn, which sold out hours after launch on September 4, 2025.

The project targeted a $2 million raise at a $250 million fully diluted valuation, and sold out amid an oversubscribed event.

Another platform, venture capital-backed Play AI, saw its sale go live on September 8, 2025 and aims to raise over $2 million at a $50 million FDV.

Play AI will see 50% of tokens unlocked at its token generation event set for October 2025.

The Boundless team completed allocations for its public sale on Sept. 2, 2025, after it also saw a significantly oversubscribed sale with $71.5 million pledged.

Demand came from approximately 22,000 investors.

These achievements have fueled Kaito Capital Launchpad to over $170 million in pledged allocations.

KAITO’s price has also picked up as the token benefits from the ecosystem’s growing traction and the success of its launchpad projects.

What’s next for the KAITO price?

Predicting the future trajectory of KAITO’s price is difficult. However, what happens next will likely hinge on several factors.

Kaito price chart by CoinMarketCap

The Capital Launchpad’s momentum in onboarding projects such as Everlyn AI and playAI Network is signalling sustained investor appetite.

The platform’s ability to consistently attract oversubscribed rounds suggests strong market confidence in Kaito’s broader initiative, with buy-side demand likely to remain elevated.

As such, the token’s price could benefit from this sentiment boost and target highs of $2.92 – the all-time high seen in February 2025.

However, volatility for projects and across the crypto market may allow bears to assert themselves.

Broader market conditions, including regulatory developments and macroeconomic trends, will also play a role.

This means traders may want to keep an eye not just on Kaito AI’s ecosystem but also the overall outlook for cryptocurrencies amid the intersection of AI and decentralised finance.

Key levels to watch on the downside include $1.24 and $1.12.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/kaito-price-soars-as-capital-launchpad-activity-spikes/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

World App’s parent company, Tools for Humanity, announced the acquisition of the iOS-native ETH wallet Dawn Wallet. The app will be ‘winding down’ in the coming weeks following the transition. According to an official statement on the World Chain site,…
Ethereum
ETH$4.290,31-%1,61
RWAX
APP$0,002552+%2,20
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0,026-%1,70
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 18:29
Partager
Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

Bernstein analysts raise Robinhood's price target to $160, foreseeing a 51.7% CAGR and 36% upside. Rapid market share expansion and wealth management potential drive growth.read more
Moonveil
MORE$0,10014+%0,97
MAY
MAY$0,04261+%2,84
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:27
Partager
CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

Ağustos ayının ortalarında 124 bin doları aşarak yeni bir zirveye ulaşan Bitcoin, o zamandan bu yana bir düşüş eğiliminde bulunuyor. Bazı analistler bunun bir ayı piyasasının başlangıcına işaret edebileceğini belirtirken, bazıları ise boğa aşamasında yaşanan sağlıklı bir düzeltme olduğunu savunuyor. Bu konuda son güncel analiz CryptoQuant analisti Axel Adler’den geldi. Buna göre analist, ayı piyasasının […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
BRC20.COM
COM$0,016433-%3,27
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/09 21:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

World App’s parent company acquires Dawn Wallet, warns of an app ‘wind down’

Robinhood May Hit $160 On 100% Revenue Growth By 2026: Bernstein

CryptoQuant Analisti Açıkladı! “Bitcoin’de Boğa Devam Ediyor, Zirve Bu Ayda Görülecek!”

a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information

Pump.fun’s dominance is challenged by new platforms, the traffic war of MEME coin Glonk begins, and the founder comes out to help